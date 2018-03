It comes after heavy rainfall and an ensuing landslide that destroyed more than 100 houses, a school and a hospital.as the ground was torn apart in the district of Llusco in the south of country.Shocking footage shows deep chasms and crumbled buildings as stunned residents look on.The government has sincey that is expected to last 60 days as authorities bring aid to the displaced.The Centre of Operations for Regional Emergencies said "there has beenbut a number of homes were flattened. There is collective panic."A team of experts will be sent to the disaster area to carry about evaluations of the tectonic plates., killing one man and leaving dozens injured.It occurred 124km (77 miles) south west of Puqio in the south of the country at a depth of 10km (6 miles).A tsunami warning was put in place near the epicentre of the quake but later withdrawn.Parts of the country were left without electricity and some houses collapsed in the chaos.Images sourced here and here.