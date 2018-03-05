Peru landslide

HORROR: More than 30 hectares of earth moved as the ground was torn apart in Peru
It comes after heavy rainfall and an ensuing landslide that destroyed more than 100 houses, a school and a hospital.

Over the past 10 days, more than 30 hectares of earth moved as the ground was torn apart in the district of Llusco in the south of country.

Shocking footage shows deep chasms and crumbled buildings as stunned residents look on.

The government has since declared a state of emergency that is expected to last 60 days as authorities bring aid to the displaced.

The Centre of Operations for Regional Emergencies said "there has been no personal damages but a number of homes were flattened. There is collective panic."

A team of experts will be sent to the disaster area to carry about evaluations of the tectonic plates.

Last month, a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Peru, killing one man and leaving dozens injured.

It occurred 124km (77 miles) south west of Puqio in the south of the country at a depth of 10km (6 miles).

A tsunami warning was put in place near the epicentre of the quake but later withdrawn.

Parts of the country were left without electricity and some houses collapsed in the chaos.

