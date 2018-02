An earthquake has hit Cumbria, shaking the north of England.The tremor had a magnitude of 3.2, the British Geological Survey said. While that is relatively weak,Today's tremor is the second earthquake to hit the UK in as many weeks. Earlier this month, an earthquake near Swansea caused some confusion and problems, with shakes and noises spreading across the south-west.The British Geological Survey confirmed that there was seismic activity felt in Cumbria. The earthquake was of the kind that happens once or twice a year, it said, and was 130 times weaker than the event in south Wales.The organisation asked those affected by the tremor to fill in a survey, with the aim of getting a full picture of the event's impact.ITV reports