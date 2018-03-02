Landslides and floods caused by the heavy rainfall in the central Greek prefecture of Trikala have led residents of several communities to evacuate their homes and move to safer ground.Residents of the Pylis municipality were forced to move to relatives' homes in drier areas, according to the Athens Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).Pylis Mayor Kostas Karavas told AMNA that more families have been asked to leave their homes, while Deputy Regional Governor Christos Michalakis declared Pylis to be in a state of emergency.In Valtino, Trikala, waters from canals flooded the area. In Matsukeika, the waters of Anapodos river have surrounded the village and flooded livestock facilities.The same happened in Eleftherohori, where waters flooded local roads, cutting traffic to nearby villages. Residents of Dendrohori face similar problems, while flood waters have formed a lake in Valamandri.In Pyrgetos, canal waters were unable to drain as the two ducts that lead waters to Pinios river have overflowed and entire farms along with livestock units have been flooded.