rewired

An international research team led by the University of California, Irvine has identified a system of communication networks that exists among organs and tissues that regulate metabolism. Findings from their study provide, for the first time, a detailed "atlas" illustrating how the body creates and uses energy, and how imbalances in the networks may impact overall health.Published Sept. 6 in the journal Cell, the research reveals the-such as those caused by high-fat diets-Lead author Paolo Sassone-Corsi, Donald Bren Professor of Biological Chemistry at UCI's School of Medicine, first showed the circadian rhythm-metabolism link some 10 years ago, identifying the metabolic pathways through which circadian proteins sense energy levels in cells."The human body is a complex, beautifully integrated system that functions at optimum efficiency when the networks are in balance," said Sassone-Corsi, director of UCI's Center for Epigenetics and Metabolism. "When this system is disrupted through misalignment among organs, the body will function at a less-than-optimum level, which may lead to disease. We are presenting a map that illustrates how to achieve the best health possible through proper balance and homeostasis."The team then tested the connections to see how a high-fat diet in mice scrambled the body's fine-tuned metabolic patterns andthe communication and coordination among clocks."The effects of the high-fat diet give evidence that," Sassone-Corsi said, adding that with this atlas, information from one organ or tissue group can provide a systemwide understanding of metabolic irregularities and the illnesses related to them."We can now create an approach to personalized medicine based on an individual's circadian metabolism," he said. "Metabolic profiling is a big-data method of optimizing metabolic health ."The international team partnered with the biomedical company Metabolon on this current research, andand further exploration of circadian-controlled metabolic networks in other organs and tissue groups.