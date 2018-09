© Aaron Bernstein/Rebecca Cook / Reuters

USA Gymnastics says its chief executive Kerry Perry is resigning, as the organization attempts to piece itself together after being rocked by the sexual abuse scandal surrounding pedophile former team doctor Larry Nassar.The sport's national governing body in America confirmed on Tuesday that Perry had informed its board of directors she would resign from her roles as president and CEO, the board said in a statement.Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board, wrote in statement : "I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances," before adding: "In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress is stabilizing itself."In a separate letter, Golz said: "While much has been accomplished over the past several months to stabilize the organization, we still face tremendous challenges as we all work to achieve fundamental changes to move our sport forward."Earlier this year, more than 200 women came forward to accuse Nassar of significant abuse. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year federal sentence for possession child pornography and has also been handed a jail term of up to 175 years for molesting young athletes - which he will serve if he survives the federal sentence.