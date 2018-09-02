© AP Photo / Michael Probst

After hitting a price of $1,370 per ounce, the precious metal has shown a significant decline in recent months; losing 12% of its value and falling to $1,200 per ounce. Financial and precious metal markets expert Dimitri Speck has explained to Sputnik why he is still championing investments in gold despite its fall., the financial expert continued.When commenting on predictions by analysts from the ICBC Standard Bank that gold price will reach $1,300 per ounce by the end of the year, Speck said that. He explained that, but not in gold.The analyst expects that the price of gold will rise significantly by the end of year and has recommended investing in physical goods, such as Canadian "Maple Leaf" gold coins or Vienna Philharmonic standard coins, citing a low buy-sell margin and absence of VAT payments.Speck also expressed skepticism overHe added that some countries have started realizing the advantage of gold, which "can't be politically devalued.". He believes that many countries will soon follow Russia's suit.