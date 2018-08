© Reuters



A leaflet asking women to stay away from a football stand where hardcore fans congregate is shocking in its disregard for modern sensibilities.The single-page home-printed flyer, apparently authored by the leader of the Irriducibili, one of the most attention-seeking Lazio ultras groups, has provoked the might of the entire football establishment. The Italian football federation has promised sanctions, the police have opened a sex discrimination case, and women's national football team striker Carolina Morace has called the incident "a return to the Middle Ages" and demanded stadium bans for the fans involved.Any account of The Eagles' fans antics cannot ignore their well-documented history of racism and anti-Semitism, their fascist iconography and nostalgia, or their glorification of violence.Unless its only purpose was to rile - an aim in which they succeeded on a global scale - the self-parodically macho statement itself does the ultras no favors. It begins with risible bombast - a Rome resident spending €30 and putting on replica shirt to stand in a fan sector for two hours is not really "in the trenches." Then proceeds to a hint of sexism, referring to the unwanted guests as the possibly overlapping Venn diagram "women, wives and girlfriends." It ends with weak banter about "those who choose the stadium as an alternative to a carefree and romantic day in Villa Borghese," a public park in Rome.But here is the core message: "The Curva Nord represents for us a sacred space, an environment with an unwritten code to be respected."If anything, however stereotypical and reductive, this is an indirect compliment to women's civilizing influence that men feel they can only be their wildest selves, "in the trenches" of their fantasies, when there are no grown-ups who make them feel like small boys or loudmouth louts.Should they be prosecuted for this, or forced out?But of course this isn't a scandal about seating (or rather, standing) arrangements.The battle for women's inclusion is one of the leitmotifs of the feminist movement, and football is a symbolic stronghold of masculinity.But this is a conflict that has been formally won, whatever qualms about equal representation in every sphere. From the tech startup office to the boardroom to the cabinet, from the (former) Boy Scouts to the golf club to the army, women are welcome, backed up by the law.In the past year alone, almost every week there has been a headline about a women-only gym, or co-working space , or hotel , or professional network , and now even a luxury island retreat, where women can gather undisturbed after paying €4,000 and passing an interview to confirm their credentials.The tone of the coverage for these nakedly discriminatory ideas - almost entirely aimed at affluent women, and often set up with the express purpose of helping their careers - has veered between admiration for their innovation, and chuckling at how daringly naughty it all is.So, should these women-only spaces be shut down for the sake of equality?Surely there is a better route than vengeful legalism that proclaims "If we can't have it, neither should you."