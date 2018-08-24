© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit



Tamimi was imprisoned by Israeli authorities in December after she was caught on video slapping an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who entered her family's property during a protest against illegal settlements near the residence in the occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh.Tamimi confronted the soldier after the IDF had shot her 15-year-old cousin from close range in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet. She was sentenced to eight months in prison for the act and released in late July.She added that she wanted to tell Nasrallah that "he always makes us grow stronger."In a writeup of the video, Israeli media outlet Times of Israel called Nasrallah a "terror chief."Hezbollah is classified as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2006, it helped repel Israel when the country invaded Lebanon. Since then, the group has morphed into something of an international army which has helped turn the tide in favor of the government in Syria and takes part in the Lebanese government.On Thursday, the Jerusalem Post reported that the IDF's Golani Brigades, named after the illegally occupied Golan Heights, had wrapped up week-long war games simulating a fight against Hezbollah.