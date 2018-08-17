© Leah Millis / Reuters



Following CNN host Chris Cuomo's controversial statement that "all punches are not equal," which prompted accusations that he supports Antifa violence, RT has hosted a debate on whether brute force is sometimes justified.Speaking during an on-air segment, political and social issues commentator Anthony Brian Logan said the issue of violence is a simple one."You can't put your hands on somebody and then hide behind some kind of moral high ground. So don't touch people if you don't want to be touched, it's really just as simple as that. It doesn't matter what political affiliation the other person is."Anarchist playwright Brenton Lengel disagreed,He went on to say that "there's somebody that wears a mask, attacks dangerous people without personal provocation, puts their hands on them, and you know who it is?..."When Logan mentioned that innocent bystanders including schoolteachers, police officers, and members of the media often get injured as a result of Antifa violence, Lengel fired back that "the media is also being attacked by [US President] Donald Trump as well."