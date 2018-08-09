can give our afternoon storms that do develop more of a punch.

Do you notice anything unusual about our sky today? If you look closely, you'll see a slight orange haze above Southwest Florida over the next few days.This haze was very evident around sunrise Wednesday morning looking east. The image below was taken around 7 a.m. from downtown Fort Myers.The source of this orange haze is a layer of dry dusty air originating from the Sahara Desert that'sas these tiny dust particles get swept up into the air by dust storms in the Sahara and then picked up by the easterly winds in the upper atmosphere all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.Saharan dust can also have some visually stunning effects in the atmosphere, sometimes producing spectacularly colorful sunsets, so be sure to have your cameras ready in the evening!When the Saharan dust arrives in Southwest Florida,And if you're worried about the dust causing problems with coughing or sneezing, these dust particles are typically suspended so high up in the air that it generally won't cause any issues in low to moderate amounts.Expect the dust to stick around for the next few days as a huge plume of it sweeps across the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.