Massive Saharan dust cloud covers Crete, other areas along eastern Med including Cyprus and Turkey will be in the path tomorrow. Romania blizzard and the dust from Africa will collide over the Black Sea area in what is sure to be a once in a lifetime display of nature. Cyclone Hugo set to make landfall in Bay of Biscay France, Record snow in Algeria, and Spain such heavy snow dump that the Port of Montenegro is closed due to snow on the road. Welcome to the new Grand Solar Minimum !