Dust from the African Sahara has swept over southern Russia, turning the streets and mountain slopes of Krasnodar region a hazy yellow color.Andrei Bondar, the head of the regional weather center, said the sandstorms that originated in North Africa and passed through Crete on the Mediterranean posed no health hazards."The dust particles condensed in the atmosphere and a colored rain fell," Interfax quoted Andrei Bondar as saying.Residents took to social media to share images of yellow snow and rain, many of them snapping pictures from the famous Roza Khutor ski resort in Sochi.The weather event follows reports earlier on Friday of yellow and pink snow in Ukraine.Photographers revelled in the natural sepia-like tones that covered the mountainous landscapes of the region.Weather forecasters did not specify when the snow would return back to its normal color.