Around 200 gypsies have fled a village in Russia's Belgorod Region fearing retaliation from the locals after the rape and murder of a schoolgirl by one of the group's members.The body of the 9-year-old, showing signs of violent death, was discovered in Urazovo village on July 31. Shortly after that a man from the local gypsy community was detained on suspicion of committing the crime and charged with murder and rape. He confessed to the crime.The villagers were outraged after they learned of the tragedy and called on the police to hand the rapist over to them.Police presence was increased in the area, but the threat was still fulfilled after dark on August 2. Two gypsy houses in Urazovo and another one in the nearby village of Sobolevka were set on fire. Another household had its front gates knocked down with a car and windows smashed by rocks, Go31 website reported.The official said that, according to his information, the gypsies went to their relatives in southern Rostov, Stavropol, Astrakhan and Penza Regions, with no plans of ever coming back."There were no conflicts" previously between the Russian and the gypsy population of the village, Rozhin said.The "situation has now stabilized" in Urazovo, he said, adding that extra measures have been implemented to prevent looting in the village. The police have been also looking for the arsonists, the official said.