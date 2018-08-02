A ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate-protein, and low-carbohydrate diet that produces ketones - compounds the body can use to produce energy. Ketones have been shown in studies to be neuroprotective, meaning they "defend" your brain from degenerating. In short, a ketogenic diet is a great way to reverse dementia naturally.
Dementia Prevention with a Ketogenic Diet
Why does a ketogenic diet show promise? Research clearly establishes a strong link between blood sugar disorders and the various dementia stages, including memory loss, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer's. The most predominate blood sugar disorders are insulin resistance and diabetes. In fact, the link is so obvious some researchers have labeled Alzheimer's disease as "type 3 diabetes."
For the majority of Americans, the blood sugar handling system functions poorly thanks to diets heavy on breads, pastas, pastries, cereals, grains, potatoes, sweet coffee drinks, sodas and energy drinks, and desserts of all kinds.
The human body simply wasn't designed to eat sweets and starchy foods in the quantities most people consume today, and the consequences are obvious in the form of overweight and obesity. However, underlying the accumulation of excess body fat is something far more insidious: the swift degeneration and abnormal function of the brain, which leads to the dementia stages of memory loss, MCI, and Alzheimer's disease.
Because glucose and insulin mechanisms in the brain are so impaired by the time one enters into the dementia stages, a ketogenic diet may be a great natural cure for Alzheimer's as it can slow or even reverse symptoms. This is because the brain is now burning ketones for energy instead of glucose, which can help restore function.
The Ketogenic Diet as a Dementia Diet
In adopting a ketogenic diet (you might call it a dementia diet), take these steps.
- Eliminate all sweeteners (including natural ones), starchy carbohydrates, and grains from your diet.
- Limit the amount of fruit you eat, and stick to mostly berries, as they are lower in sugar and higher in antioxidants than other fruits.
- Consume only enough dietary protein to meet your daily needs from high-quality, nutrient-dense sources. These include grass-fed meats, wild-caught fish, and pastured eggs. Dairy proteins cause inflammation in many people and may not be appropriate for brain health.
- Eat ample amounts of nutrient-dense, non-starchy vegetables with your meals.
- Eat enough dietary fats to prevent hunger and sustain energy. Contrary to popular belief, animal fats are healthy for the brain. These include the fats found naturally in organic, grass-fed meats, wild fish, and pastured eggs. Strictly avoid hydrogenated fats, and also avoid vegetable oils that are high in omega 6 fatty acids and known to exacerbate insulin resistance-corn, sunflower, safflower, soy, and canola. Instead use olive oil, medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, butter or ghee (ghee is butter that has milk solids removed), and heavy cream. Butter and cream may not be appropriate if you are intolerant of dairy, but ghee should be okay.
Comment: See: Boost brain function with MCT fats found in coconut oil
Do you have any experience with a ketogenic diet for Alzheimer's? Share your keto diet results in the Comments section below.
References
[1] Hildreth KL, Van Pelt RE, Schwartz RS. Obesity, insulin resistance, and Alzheimer's disease. Obesity. 2012 Feb. 7.
[2] Bartl J, Monoranu CM, Wagner, AK et al. Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes: Two disease, one common link? World J Biol Psychiatry. 2012 Feb. 14.
[3] Watson GS, Craft S. Insulin resistance, inflammation, and cognition in Alzheimer's disease: lessons for multiple sclerosis. J Neurol Sci. 2006 Jun 15;245(1-2):21-33.
[4] Cheng G, Huang C, Deng H, Wang H. Diabetes as a risk factor for dementia and mild cognitive impairment: a meta-analysis of longitudinal studies. Intern Med J. 2012 Feb. 28.
[5] de la Monte SM, Wands JR. Alzheimer's disease is type 3 diabetes-evidence reviewed. J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2008 Nov;2(6):1101-13.
[6] Henderson ST. Ketone bodies as a therapeutic for Alzheimer's Disease. Neurotherapeutics 2008;5:470-480.
[7] Van der Auwera I, Wera S, Van Leuven F, Henderson ST. A ketogenic diet reduces amyloid beta 40 and 42 in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease. Nutr Metab (London) 2005;2:28.
[8] A ketogenic diet delays weight loss and does not impair working memory or motor function in the R6/2 1J mouse model of Huntington's disease. Physiol Behav. 2011 Jul 6;103(5):501-7. Epub 2011 Apr 9.
[9] Kim DY, Hao J, Liu R, Turner G, Shi F-D, et al. (2012) Inflammation-Mediated Memory Dysfunction and Effects of a Ketogenic Diet in a Murine Model of Multiple Sclerosis. PLoS ONE 7(5): e35476. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0035476.
[10] Dietary ketosis enhances memory in mild cognitive impairment. Neurobiology of Aging. Volume 33, Issue 2 , Pages 425.e19-425.e27, February 2012.
[11] L.C. Costantini, L.J. Barr, J.L. Vogel and S.T. Henderson, "Hypometabolism as a therapeutic target in Alzheimer's disease" BMC Neurosci (2008) Vol. 9, Suppl. 2, S16. doi: 10.1186/1471-2202-9-S2-S16.
[12] M.A. Reger, S. T. Henderson, C. Hale, B. Cholerton, L.D. Baker, G.S. Watson, K. Hyde, D. Chapman and S. Craft, "Effects of Beta-hydroxybutyrate on cognition in memory-impaired adults," Neurobiology of Aging (2004) Vol.25, No. 3, March, pp. 311-314.
[13] "What if there was a cure for Alzheimer's and no one knew?" A case study by Dr. Mary Newport. July 22, 2008.
Comment: Aside from the studies (which are important), there are also thousands of personal accounts of how the ketogenic diet has helped with brain health. Even without pathology, the ketogenic diet can help to boost brain function.
See also: