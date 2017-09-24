Why Are Drugs Often the First Choice in Epilepsy Treatment?

"There's something wrong here. There's something really, really, really wrong! I bring my kid to you people for help, and all you do is make him sicker. You give him one drug, and then he needs another drug to cure him of the first one.

And then he needs another drug to take away the side effects of that one! And another one and another one and another one. I mean, he, he has had a rash, swollen glands, a fever, constipation, hemorrhoids, bleeding gums, and he acts like a drunk, a zombie, a psycho. And it's not because of his sickness. It's because of your cure!"

Surgery: If your seizures originate in a small, well-defined area of your brain that does not interfere with vital functions such as hearing, motor function or speech, it may be possible to surgically remove the area suspected to be the source of your seizures

Vagus nerve stimulation: An implanted pulse generator similar to a pacemaker stimulates your vagus nerve, stabilizing abnormal electrical activity in your brain; such treatment has been shown to reduce seizures by 20 to 40 percent

Ketogenic diet: A diet high in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates that, for epileptics, is strictly monitored and medically supervised, the diet works for some, but not all epileptics

When Conventional Treatments Fail, Hopeful Alternatives Often Surface

"I've been doing some reading, and I've come across a treatment for epilepsy called the ketogenic diet. It's by a doctor from Johns Hopkins. And the diet, as best as I understand it makes the body go into a fasting state, and something about that fasting state stops the seizures."

"'The Comprehensive Management of Epilepsy in Infancy, Childhood and Adolescence' by Samuel Livingston. The bible on pediatric epilepsy. Every neurologist in the country owns a copy. With the exception of the material on the ketogenic diet, it's an invaluable piece of medical literature. The diet is not an approved treatment, but there have been a lot of studies.

Those studies are anecdotal, and not the kind of studies we base sound medical judgment on - not double-blind studies. The ketogenic diet is highly suspect. You have to starve the child to begin with, and what you feed him consists mainly of fat, which is not only unpalatable, but nutritionally inadequate and extremely difficult to maintain. I've seen it tried a few times, and my experience is that it simply doesn't work."

"I mean, how many children have been given drugs and operated on, and not one of them was told of this diet? Something doesn't make sense. I mean, if all the doctors we've talked to know about this ... ketogenic diet, even if they don't like it for some reason, don't they have to tell us about it? Can they really censor information like this?

How can there be joint decision making if they don't give us information and tell us the options? Didn't you say Doc Peterson, talked with his neurologist friends about Robbie - and not one of them mentioned the diet? ... Just drugs and surgery. If [the diet] stands any chance of working, let alone a 1 in 3 chance of stopping his seizures altogether, why would they rob us of that hope?"

The Ketogenic Diet and Intermittent Fasting: A Powerful Combination

Getting the Word Out About the Ketogenic Diet for Children With Epilepsy

"After monotherapy, and then endless drug cocktails failed, I started doing my own research and stumbled across the ketogenic diet - a nearly extinct, high-fat diet for kids with intractable epilepsy that was known to help control and often even stop seizures. With the advent of new drugs, the diet - once a first line of therapy - had fallen into disuse. However, we were able to find a dietitian who was familiar with it and who was willing to start Charlie on it right away.

His seizures went away in two days. He stopped taking drugs within a month, and his development returned. It was a miracle. After five years on the diet, he began to eat regular foods again and the seizures have never come back ...

I asked Charlie's doctor why we had to learn about the diet on our own - why none of his other doctors had ever told us about it. He believed the diet would never become accepted as a conventional treatment because of the way our medical establishment shares information.

[After Charlie was healed], my life took on new purpose. The ketogenic diet had to be made an option - an early option. Because doctors weren't informing families about this treatment option, were misinforming them or were administering the diet improperly, this information needed to go directly to the families."

Value of the ketogenic diet thousands of times anecdotally, as well as by a randomized controlled study, 8 for the successful treatment of epilepsy

for the successful treatment of epilepsy Improvement of uncontrolled seizures in children and adults, with many becoming drug- and seizure-free and able to return to a normal diet

Development of less restrictive versions of the ketogenic diet for use by a larger segment of the global epilepsy population

Presence of more than 200 hospitals worldwide with ketogenic diet programs, which includes a requirement for all advanced-level epilepsy treatment centers in the U.S. to provide ketogenic diet therapy

Creation of new applications of the ketogenic diet for ALS, autism, cancer, Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes

Ketogenic Diet Also Effective for Adult Epileptics

Ketogenic diet, consisting of a 3-to-1-to-1 or 4-to-1-to-1 fat-to-carbohydrate-to-protein ratio, with 87 to 90 percent of calories from fat

Modified Atkins diet, comprising a 1-to-1-to-1 fat-to-carbohydrate-to-protein ratio, with approximately 50 percent of calories from fat

"Unfortunately, long-term use of these diets is low because they are so limited and complicated. Most people eventually stop the diet because of the culinary and social restrictions. However, these studies show the diets are moderately to very effective as another option for people with epilepsy."

How to Get Started With the Ketogenic Diet

Avoiding processed foods, refined sugar and processed fructose in excess of 15 grams per day and grains Eating whole foods, ideally organic and minimizing or ideally eliminating all processed foods Replacing grain carbohydrates with large amounts of organic vegetables, higher amounts of healthy fats and low-to-moderate amounts of high-quality protein; more information about protein follows below Consuming about 50 to 85 percent of your total diet in high-quality, healthy fats - saturated and monounsaturated fats from animal and tropical oil sources - including the following:

Are You Eating Too Much Protein?

Two Additional Considerations for Epilepsy

Cannabis oil: Children with epilepsy can often find rapid relief using cannabis oil, although results vary, and not every child will respond well immediately. Dr. Margaret Gedde, owner and founder of Gedde Whole Health, located in Colorado, a provider of medical marijuana physician services, suggests about 25 percent of child epileptics experience a significant reduction in seizures within days or weeks when using cannabis oil.

Vitamin D: Because having frequent seizures may interfere with your ability to get outdoors and get sun exposure, epileptics may be deficient in vitamin D. Some antiepileptic drugs can interfere with its metabolism, also leading to deficiency.

Changing Your Diet Now May Enable You to Avoid Drugs and Surgery Later

"When you and I became doctors, we swore an oath that said, 'First do no harm.' Now, if these folks want to try to control their son's seizures by changing what he eats - instead of drugs and surgery - well, I think they deserve that chance."

