Society's Child
British MPs call for German-style law to force social media companies to block hate speech
The Telegraph
Sat, 28 Jul 2018 16:06 UTC
The new figures will serve as a boost for British campaigners urging tough new steps to combat fake news on hate speech on social media platforms.
MPs have called for the UK to copy the new German law, which regulates social media companies, after new statistics suggested it had significantly curbed online hate speech and abuse.
Germany's Network Enforcement Act, or NetzDG, requires social media companies to block clearly illegal content within 24 hours, and more ambiguous cases within seven days, or face fines of up to 50 million euros for systematic breaches.
Since the law came into force in January Facebook, Twitter and YouTube said they had blocked tens of thousands of posts, videos and comments - most within 24 hours.
That deadline was met by YouTube in 93% of cases, by Twitter in 90% of cases and by Facebook in 76% of cases, according to reports filed by the companies. An EU monitoring exercise last year measuring slightly different criteria found response rates of 62%, 80% and 89% respectively.
A report leaked yesterday from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee said a tide of fake news and misinformation was creating a 'crisis for British democracy' and urged new laws to tackle the problem.
Tankred Schipanski, the digital affairs spokesman for Germany's ruling CDU party, said the NetzDG was working and that there was no sign so far that it had led to "overblocking".
The NetzDG, sometimes referred to as the "Facebook law" or "fake news law", has been highly controversial in Germany. Opponents claim it violates free speech and encourages social media companies to err on the side of caution, by blocking non-illegal content in order to avoid fines.
Human Rights Watch said it "turns private companies into overzealous censors", while Beatrix von Storch, an MP for the far-Right AfD, said it was "the end of the constitutional state". Twitter had earlier removed a post of hers referring to "barbaric, gang-raping hordes of Muslim men".
But the new figures showed most content reported to the companies was not blocked, with between 27 and 10% of complaints leading to action.
Norman Lamb, the Lib Dem MP who chairs the House of Commons science and technology committee, said the UK should pass a similar law that fines companies that don't remove content within a strict deadline.
He told the Telegraph: "There is a danger that Britain is behind the curve in dealing with the power of social media, and while I don't want to preempt our inquiry I certainly think we should be looking very closely at this German system.
"Clearly, from this data, [the tech companies] can do it within 24 hours, and the fact that they're living with it and the world hasn't caved in is something we can learn from."
Andrew Percy, the Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole, who quit Twitter in 2016 after receiving abuse, said social media had become a "lawless" space in which existing laws against threats and hate speech were not being properly enforced.
He said: "We need to bring the law of the street to cyberspace, because people are getting away with doing things on social media which they wouldn't get away with in real life.
"Social media companies have had the opportunity and plenty of time to get on top of this... we should absolutely be looking at having a system like this with clear fines and clear deadlines."
Facebook has suffered repeated scandals about failure to quickly take down content. A Channel 4 investigation into its Dublin-based moderation centre recently found that the far-Right group Britain First was treated leniently because its content was "generating a lot of revenue" and that moderators turned a blind eye to underage users.
Last week Mark Zuckerberg said he did not want to censor Holocaust deniers because they are not "intentionally getting it wrong".
Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, who received almost half of the abuse sent to MPs on Twitter during the 2017 election campaign, told the Telegraph: "Some companies are convinced that they are doing a fantastic job. I can personally confirm that they are not.
"If they will not listen then it stands to reason that we may need legislation to impress this duty on them."
Separately, MPs from the Commons digital, culture, media and sport select committee have also called for a levy on social media companies to fund better online regulation in a damning report into the spread of fake news.
Tech companies have struggled to control illegal content in recent years, introducing a wide range of measures and hiring extra moderators to head off politicians and critics.
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft agreed in 2016 to a voluntary code of conduct proposed by the EU, under which the proportion of complaints closed within 24 hours rose from 40% in autumn 2016 to 81% in winter 2017.
Richard Allan, Facebook's vice president for global policy solutions, wrote in a German blog post that the company removed 2.5 million pieces of content in the first quarter of 2018 and that the "vast majority" of content banned in Germany was also against Facebook's guidelines.
Mr Allan said: "Regardless of NetzDG, we do everything we can to remove hate speech as soon as we become aware of it. We are aware that we have made mistakes, but we have made great progress."
YouTube has trained AI to recognise graphic violence, child sex abuse and previously banned videos, saying last year that it took down nearly 70% of "violent extremist content" within eight hours of being uploaded.
Both companies said they would comply with the law but were concerned by the way the NetzDG forces them to adjudicate complex cases within rigid deadlines. Mr Allen said the question of whether content is illegal "should be in the courts and not the companies".
Comment: The right thing to do is rather murky in this case, one of the main reasons being that the term "hate speech" is so poorly defined. The fact that the burden is being put on the social media companies to define and enforce censorship of "hate speech" is extremely problematic as it seems inevitable that people's right to free speech will be infringed upon (assuming they live in an area that grants the right to free speech). The online world is still in the wild west phase, and its difficult to navigate these issues, but it seems like the politicians are simply passing the buck of responsibility onto the likes of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to avoid having to deal with it themselves.
