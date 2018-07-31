From the moment a protester grabbed a counter-protester's megaphone and hurled it into the fountain of the Markham Civic Centre, Saturday's demonstration against illegal border crossings and their effect on suburban Toronto degenerated quickly into violence and anger.Police arrived to separate men who had thrown a few punches, and others who seemed about to, including one man who was pushing another as he held up a sign reading "Not In My Back Yard," according to video captured by Ming Pao Daily News."Say NO to Mayor Frank!" read several signs in identical red lettering. Others played off the recent shooting rampage in Toronto: "Do Not Let Tragedy Happen In Markham.""MARKHAM SAY NO TO ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS," another read. "ILLEGAL FREE RIDER NOT INVITED."Many of the opposing, pro-refugee signs were branded with the logo of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.A woman spoke to the crowd in Mandarin, rhetorically addressing the government as she described the question of Canada's response to asylum seekers as one primarily of public safety.The day before, the nomination period had closed on the mayoral election in Markham, in which the incumbent Scarpitti is being challenged by four candidates who signed up at the last minute.One of those challengers, Steven Chen, a real estate agent, said in an interview he was not at the protest and knew nothing about it until he saw the news."Everything illegal, that's a problem. Not just refugees," he said in an interview.There is no plan to house refugees in Markham, according to the mayor's office.Scarpitti also sounded a note of frustration that this issue, over which he has limited influence, is being used to criticize him."It is the federal government's responsibility to evaluate and determine who is granted permission to stay taking into account Canada's laws and international agreements. Our possible involvement in this issue is only to address the urgent request for help from the City of Toronto on their critical shortage of shelter capacity."