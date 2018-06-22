A soft-spoken Trudeau assured the press that "this is not the way we do things in Canada."
"What's going on in the United States is wrong," the prime minister said. "I can't imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada."
No. The Canucks use "razor-wire fences" and keep illegal immigrant children under "surveillance by guards."
That's according to the Canadian CBC News, which compared holding centers north of the US border to "medium-security prisons."
The Canadian holding centres, which are off limits to the public, resemble medium-security prisons. They are surrounded by razor-wire fences and kept under surveillance by guards.This bears repeating: "In some provinces, asylum seekers are detained in prisons."
There are three such facilities across Canada, in Vancouver, Toronto, and Laval, Que. In some provinces, asylum seekers are detained in prisons.
A recent McGill University study found that detention can be a "frightening experience" for children, leaving them with "psychiatric and academic difficulties long after detention."
But then, where would the progressive left be without rank hypocrisy and the given double standard?
Given Trudeau's comment, one social media user in the US tweeted a tip for illegal immigrants.
"If you are looking to immigrate without doing it lawfully, Canada wants you! Please arrange some transportation AROUND our great country, and straight IN to the warm embrace of Trudeau's dancing arms. Ignore the socks," the tweet read.
At a time when border patrol agents in the U.S. are being called Nazis and liberal pundits go on national TV to compare President Trump to Hitler and call detention centers "concentration camps," social media users had a few observations of their own about Trudeau's double-speak.
Here's a sampling of the reactions from Twitter:
Comment: Trudeau will take every opportunity to virtue signal, even if he makes a fool of himself in the process. See also: Trudeau's government locked up CANADIAN children in immigration detention facilities and separated them from their parents