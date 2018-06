© youtube

The Canadian holding centres, which are off limits to the public, resemble medium-security prisons. They are surrounded by razor-wire fences and kept under surveillance by guards.



There are three such facilities across Canada, in Vancouver, Toronto, and Laval, Que. In some provinces, asylum seekers are detained in prisons.



A recent McGill University study found that detention can be a "frightening experience" for children, leaving them with "psychiatric and academic difficulties long after detention."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau eagerly climbed on the liberal bandwagon to criticize President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigration, which has resulted in children being separated from their parents.A soft-spoken Trudeau assured the press that "this is not the way we do things in Canada."That's according to the Canadian CBC News, which compared holding centers north of the US border to " medium-security prisons ."This bears repeating: "In some provinces, asylum seekers are detained in prisons."Given Trudeau's comment, one social media user in the US tweeted a tip for illegal immigrants."If you are looking to immigrate without doing it lawfully, Canada wants you! Please arrange some transportation AROUND our great country, and straight IN to the warm embrace of Trudeau's dancing arms. Ignore the socks," the tweet read.At a time when border patrol agents in the U.S. are being called Nazis and liberal pundits go on national TV to compare President Trump to Hitler and call detention centers "concentration camps," social media users had a few observations of their own about Trudeau's double-speak.Here's a sampling of the reactions from Twitter: