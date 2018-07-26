© Maksim Blinov / Sputnik



The Russian Upper House speaker has proposed reforming the Federal Service for Execution of Punishment after a leaked video revealed the cruel beating of an inmate by about a dozen prison administration officers.Russian Upper House speaker Valentina Matviyenko called the beating of an inmate by prison staff "an abominable crime that cannot be justified."The Upper House speaker also urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and criticized the senior official of the Federal Service for Execution of Punishment - the agency overseeing prisons - who reportedly only wanted to know how the video was leaked onto the internet. "If it is true that some of the senior officers only worried about the fact of the leak, this officer also deserves punishment," she said.The speaker proposed dividing the Federal Service for Execution of Punishment into two independent agencies. One would remain a law enforcement agency and would deal with guarding prisons and maintaining internal discipline, while the other would be a civilian agency dealing with the rehabilitation and socialization of inmates.The Investigative Committee - the federal agency that deals with serious crime - has started a probe into the abuse of power and has placed seven prison administration officers in pre-trial custody. The Federal Security Service also launched a major inspection into the Yaroslavl regional branch of the Federal Service for Execution of Punishment.