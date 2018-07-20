police
© Ramil Sitdikov / Sputnik
Russian authorities have launched a criminal probe after gruesome footage showing a prisoner being tortured in a Russian jail emerged online. It shows a half-naked, handcuffed man being severely beaten by multiple guards.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper published the video on Friday, but says the incident took place in June of last year in a prison in the central Russian city of Yaroslavl.

Around a dozen officers were filmed beating a prisoner, who's lying on the table, with batons and fists on his legs and heels, and also pouring water on him. The footage was reportedly filmed by a Federal Penitentiary Service officer and was provided to the newspaper by lawyers of the Public Verdict Foundation, a human rights organization.

The prisoner, whose name is Evgeny Makarov according to the paper, reportedly choked and lost consciousness several times, pleading with the guards to stop.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings for violent abuse. Earlier, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Yaroslavl Region also launched a probe into the incident and said that all perpetrators will be held accountable.