© Ramil Sitdikov / Sputnik

Russian authorities have launched a criminal probe after gruesome footage showing a prisoner being tortured in a Russian jail emerged online. It shows a half-naked, handcuffed man being severely beaten by multiple guards.Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper published the video on Friday, but says the incident took place in June of last year in a prison in the central Russian city of Yaroslavl.The footage was reportedly filmed by a Federal Penitentiary Service officer and was provided to the newspaper by lawyers of the Public Verdict Foundation, a human rights organization.Russia's Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings for violent abuse. Earlier, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Yaroslavl Region also launched a probe into the incident and said that all perpetrators will be held accountable.