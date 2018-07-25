© Artem Zhitenev / Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to work out a plan to construct a bridge connecting Sakhalin Island in the country's Far East with mainland Russia."The question of building a bridge between Sakhalin and the mainland has long been discussed, for decades. It has long been a dream of the people living on the island," Putin said at a meeting with Sakhalin Governor Oleg Kozhemyako on Tuesday. Putin said he instructed the Russian government to work on the feasibility of the project.The population of the island has dropped by more than 30 percent to just shy of 500,000 people in the last 25 years due to the remoteness of the region and lack of a proper connection with mainland Russia.In an even more ambitious project, Russia earlier proposed building a bridge connecting Japan's Hokkaido to the south of Sakhalin Island. The two bridges would make Japan a continental state.