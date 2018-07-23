© Jewel Samad / Agence France-Presse

The Russian economy got a significant boost in June and July from increased tourist revenue during the FIFA World Cup, according to the CEO of the FIFA Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin."In total, Russia got around 100 billion rubles ($1.6 billion)," he said.Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that the Russian capital received about 13 billion rubles ($206 million) during the World Cup. Overall, tourists spent 715 billion rubles ($11.3 billion) in Moscow this year.According to the head of Russia's Federal Tourism Agency (Rosturism) Oleg Safonov, more than five million tourists visited the World Cup host cities. Moscow topped the charts as the highest-attended city, welcoming 2.7 million visitors from different countries.The 2018 FIFA World Cup took place from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, and Samara.