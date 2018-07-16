Society's Child
Russia grants World Cup fans visa-free entry through 2018
RFE/RL
Mon, 16 Jul 2018 16:13 UTC
"Foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year," state-run TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying on July 15.
France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final match in Moscow earlier on July 15, giving the team its second World Cup title.
The tournament drew fans from throughout the world, and Putin said that "naturally, I cannot do otherwise but to thank our guests -- foreign tourists, foreign fans."
"People tried to scare us by saying the English would come and commit hooliganism...But everyone behaved in a most exemplary manner."
"All behaved perfectly well, demonstrating the best qualities of sports fans. They showed that sport and football can manage not to divide people and not lead to fights and disputes, but unite people on the basis of common values," he added.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trump should be commended for meeting with Vladimir Putin
- Clinton's trolling fail: Delusional Killary mocked for taunting Trump before Putin summit
- Russia grants World Cup fans visa-free entry through 2018
- Roger Stone: This indictment is exoneration
- Setting the record straight: What does the Supreme Court say about foreign nationals and due process?
- Woman kills her father, buries him in yard, after finding his child pornography collection, including photos of herself
- French cops deploy tear gas & water cannons to contain unruly fans after World Cup win
- Spain's outspoken new foreign minister says Trump has "bad relations with the whole world"
- How many low-skilled immigrants are getting welfare again?
- Peter Hitchens: Why Britain should declare independence from both Europe and the States
- Minnesota cops kill suicidal teen after family calls for help
- Russia will expel football fans trying to enter Europe illegally from Russia
- Flashback: John Pilger in conversation with Julian Assange
- Chris Hedges: The war on Assange is a war on press freedom
- 2 dead, thousands suffer heat exhaustion as heat wave continues in Japan
- Murder suspect shoots 3 officers in Kansas City before being fatally shot in gunfight
- Ending a downward spiral: Trump-Putin meeting will be a breakthrough regardless of practical outcome
- Passenger dragged along platform by moving train in shocking CCTV footage
- SF Mayor: 'There's more feces on the sidewalks than I've ever seen'
- Deep state goes for preemptive strike against Putin-Trump summit as Russiagate fizzles out
- Trump should be commended for meeting with Vladimir Putin
- Clinton's trolling fail: Delusional Killary mocked for taunting Trump before Putin summit
- Roger Stone: This indictment is exoneration
- Spain's outspoken new foreign minister says Trump has "bad relations with the whole world"
- Ending a downward spiral: Trump-Putin meeting will be a breakthrough regardless of practical outcome
- Deep state goes for preemptive strike against Putin-Trump summit as Russiagate fizzles out
- SOTT Focus: Grand Deception: Russian Lawmakers' Revolt And The 1993 Constitutional Crisis
- Best of the Web: Assange RT interview: 'WikiLeaks did not receive Clinton emails from Russian govt'
- Spain's Foreign Minister: "Whether we like it or not, Russia is back"
- 14 UK councils suing Barclays over £8bn fraudulent 'lose-lose Lobo' loans
- These five things need to be established to make the CIA/CNN Russia narrative believable
- Former Brazilian President Lula says the rich 'fear the people's choice'
- May says Trump told her to sue the EU over Brexit - But "don't walk away"
- Frank Lee: Meanwhile in Ukraine....
- Donald Trump: Europe 'losing its culture' because of 'Sad' immigration
- Ray McGovern: Peter Strzok hoisted on his own petard
- Netanyahu has no business ethics for talking business in Moscow
- Demonization of Iran at UNSC, Ambassador Nebenzia comes out swinging
- Strange request: Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein asked Fed prosecutors to help with Kavanaugh paperwork
- Trump: "Even if I get Moscow as 'retribution' the critics will say 'not good enough"
- Russia grants World Cup fans visa-free entry through 2018
- Setting the record straight: What does the Supreme Court say about foreign nationals and due process?
- Woman kills her father, buries him in yard, after finding his child pornography collection, including photos of herself
- French cops deploy tear gas & water cannons to contain unruly fans after World Cup win
- How many low-skilled immigrants are getting welfare again?
- Peter Hitchens: Why Britain should declare independence from both Europe and the States
- Minnesota cops kill suicidal teen after family calls for help
- Russia will expel football fans trying to enter Europe illegally from Russia
- Flashback: John Pilger in conversation with Julian Assange
- Chris Hedges: The war on Assange is a war on press freedom
- Murder suspect shoots 3 officers in Kansas City before being fatally shot in gunfight
- Passenger dragged along platform by moving train in shocking CCTV footage
- SF Mayor: 'There's more feces on the sidewalks than I've ever seen'
- Office rental business bans meat at company events and won't let employees expense meals that include meat because it's bad for the environment
- Riots break out amid celebrations in France over World Cup win
- When financial collapse in America goes kinetic
- Inside Amazon's fast-paced warehouse world: Workers are under pressure, afraid to take bathroom breaks
- Australian supermarkets work to prevent "bag rage" as plastics ban takes effect
- German reporter: 'Old habit of imagining Russia as morally inferior is hubris'
- Israel and Gaza reach ceasefire, escalation ends
- 2000-year-old mysterious Basel papyri solved
- Did ancient Romans kill off Mediterranean whale species?
- 1,000 year old runes carved on mammoth bone pendant found in Siberia
- Heatwave reveals undiscovered ancient henge in Ireland
- How America walked away from the drug war in Afghanistan
- Conspiracy of silence: How Israel is still covering up the execution without trial of 6 Polish Christians in Tel Aviv in 1948 - and other terrorist atrocities
- Feminism's war against Motherhood
- 'Out of Africa' re-examined after latest discovery in China
- Scientists have found evidence of human-Denisovan interbreeding in a second part of the ancient world
- As Deraa, Syria, is liberated, remember: This is where the jihadi revolution began
- Varlam Shalamov: 45 things I learned in the Gulag
- Report reveals Anne Frank's family tried escaping to US but was thwarted by 'bureaucracy'
- Is 8,000 year old Tappe Sialk in central Iran the world's oldest civilisation?
- 2,000 year old mummy dressed in silk and jewels emerges from Siberian reservoir
- The eves of destruction: 250 videos of declassified US atomic tests hit the internet
- Ancient Chinese skull suggests humans may have come out of Africa AND Asia
- The strange 175,000-year-old circle structures built by Neanderthals in French cave
- 3.3-million-year-old hominid child foot is "humanlike"
- Egor Kholmogorov: Nicholas II - Tsar of normalcy, competence and humanity
- Australian tribes' 10,000 year old tales of ancient sea rise are accurate
- Asteroid 2017 YE5 discovered to be locked in orbit with unusual twin
- A horse's snort lets you know they're happy
- NASA releases crazy new photo of the 'spiders' on Mars
- Epic new image of Galactic center created with help of 64 South African telescopes
- New control of cell division discovered
- New microcrystalline form of gold is much golder than normal gold
- Crust-formation on Mars means red planet could have been habitable 100 million years before Earth was
- Genetic research suggests the Roman Empire helped to spread tuberculosis across three continents
- PAK DA, Russia's strategic subsonic, will use stealth tech
- Neutrino that struck Antarctica traced to galaxy 3.7 billion light years away
- Ötzi enjoyed a very high-fat diet
- Slime molds are able to remember - but do they really learn?
- Researchers couple artificial atom to acoustic resonator to simulate light-based quantum systems
- 13,000 year old clues of deluge and abrupt ice age found in Arctic
- This Honda lawn mower can reach speeds up to 150mph
- Australian scientists perform experiment successfully wiping out over 80% of disease-carrying mosquitoes
- The 4 genetic traits that helped humans conquer the world - With thanks to interbreeding
- Mitochondrial transplant: Dying organs restored to life in novel experiments
- The Neanderthals and Denisovan hybrids who kept extinct humans' DNA alive
- African weather station near airport - How many more of these 'all time record highs' are bogus?
- 2 dead, thousands suffer heat exhaustion as heat wave continues in Japan
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "DOES NOT BODE WELL." (and The Younger Dryas)
- Worldwide volcanic activity uptick update, and new volcano discovered on Jupiter's moon Io
- Yemen shaken by shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake
- Hawaii gets new island as erupting volcanic crater continues to spew lava flow into sea
- Huge crack appears in rock wall in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming - Area not far from Yellowstone
- Hail damage to croplands in South Dakota so immense it can be imaged from space
- Lightning bolt kills 2 in Odisha, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Intense ice anomalies on Greenland and heat on our Earth
- Five pygmy sperm whales wash up on Māhia Beach, New Zealand in 2 weeks
- Pollution damages fungi that nourish trees
- Rare, double shark attack off Fernandina Beach, Florida
- New tiny island of lava forms off Hawaii island
- At least 50 birds found dead around mall in Abilene, Texas
- Eastern Greenland community on high alert as massive iceberg looms
- Snow blankets South Africa again
- Small eruption occurs on uninhabited island south of Japan
- Leopard killed after 21 people are mauled to death over 3 years in Uttarakhand, India
- Growing, deforming, shaking: Iceland's largest volcano Öræfajökull showing clear signs of unrest for last 18 months
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Earth's global dust storm expanding & atmospheric compression events in Japan
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Another good reason to drink coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
- Stephanie Seneff: How Glyphosate poisoning explains the peculiarities of the Autism gut
- Agroecology: Bringing farming back to nature
- Keto diet health tips for women
- Special chiropractic treatments for spinal health
- Distribution first, safety second: HHS hasn't filed vaccine safety reports to congress in 30 years
- Integrative gastroenterologist: What you eat affects everything
- Don't throw away that pit! How to get the most out of your avocado
- Wash your hands to limit chemical exposure
- 'Sleep Hacking' - does it work?
- The ongoing battle between breast milk and infant-formula companies
- Samoa recalls MMR vaccine after two babies die within minutes
- Drug made from apple peel extract increases longevity in mice by targeting senescent cells
- Palliative sedation: Although legal, the end-of-life practice poses a moral dilemma for doctors
- New study shows people get dumber during a heat wave
- The 'Wifi Alliance' will include 5G Wireless - and with it a huge increase of dangers to our health
- Anti-Vaxxers provide new model for the world in Australia
- Prevent a rise in the moth epidemic by following these tips
- It's bread and pasta that is killing us, not fatty foods
- Can we agree to demonize processed food, not saturated fat?
- Neurotheology: What happens to the brain during spiritual experiences?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Dudes in Distress: The State of Men and Boys in the West
- Several things you don't know about yourself
- Music lessons can improve language skills
- Study shows that people who live in rural areas are happier than those who live in big cities
- More women looking to become 'consecrated virgins'
- 6 ways nice people master conflict
- What is psychological projection and how to discover if someone is using it on you
- Transgenderism: The "desistance myth" is the real myth
- Anticipating a stressful day can harm your memory
- Consciousness: How we're still not much closer to solving the mystery of our minds
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: And Then They Came for the Psychologists: Why SJWs Can't Stand Science
- Marshmallow test shows white middle class children over successive generations are waiting longer
- Study: Loneliness begins in your genes and could be damaging your heart
- Ways to think about... Consciousness
- Anticipating stress negatively affects your working memory
- Researchers find not sharing dishwashing duties is most likely way to damage a relationship
- Jordan Peterson's view on Cain and Abel
- Spirit release therapy: The case of Clara
- Shivers down the spine: Why we get the chills when we aren't cold
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
Quote of the Day
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.
Recent Comments
Gold is used for several colors(like red) in old stained-glass widows, because at different thicknesses (nm) it band-passes a different part of...
People need to unlearn the habit of calling 911. It served its purpose for a time, but now it kills far more than it helps. Drive the folks to the...
Nine years? For what? Putting the scumbag out of his and our misery? For once, America would have likely gotten this a less punitive result. R.C.
Good show, thanks. Reminds me of this “Oh, what a tangled web we weave...when first we practice to deceive.” ― Walter Scott, Marmion
When I read that a person shot three different and (presumably) competently armed persons, I thought to self, 'I bet he had a rifle.'...
Comment: Another gesture of hospitality from Russia.