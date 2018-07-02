russia world cup

Israeli and Iranian fans hang out together on Red Square during the 2018 Football World Cup
The World Cup continues, there are still two more weeks to go until the final match. However, the championship has already improved Russia's global image. It's so impossible to deny the obvious, even BBC showed positive reports from Nikolskaya St. The Swedish officials who mentioned boycotting the World Cup now plan to come to support their team. Even the US President, whose State Department has urged not to visit Russia for safety purposes, speaks extremely well of the World Cup.