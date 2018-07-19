at the 16,000-pig farm.

Undercover animal rights activists recorded a sow being eaten alive at Hogwood pig farm earlier this month.The Viva group's footage shows a pig slumped on the floor as three others, their snouts smeared with blood, gnaw at her hind legs.Viva, which campaigns for veganism, revisited the site after originally reporting on conditions at the farm in Oxhill, Warks, last year.Officials who investigated alleged breaches in 2017 found no wrongdoing and Tesco continued using it as a supplier.This prompted the campaign group to revisit the site and record conditionsFounder Juliet Gellatley said: "Anyone with a heart seeing the state of the animals in today's modern farms would want factory farming to end."The Daily Star yesterday tried to contact Hogwood Farm's owner, Brian Hobill, but were unable to speak to him.However, he admitted:Tesco is investigating.Red Tractor, the UK's biggest assured food standards scheme, said: "The last inspection on July 6 did raise an incidence of low-level tail-biting."