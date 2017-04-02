© Unknown

When I say this, many people feel like I'm cornering them

If you eat meat, you kill animals, but you also kill them by eating plants

Most slaughterhouses in Argentina are models of cruelty. I could never pretend otherwise!

To a fundamentalist, it's a sin to mention death. What else should I call it? Euthanasia?

Our universe is limited to what we see: dogs, cats, chickens, pigs, cows. Our sensitivity extends only towards them

For a carnivore to be violent is logical, but for a vegan to be violent is philosophically inconsistent

You don't need to be vegan to conserve nature and biodiversity

Environmentalists tend to think vegans and vegetarians are just sentimental. On the other hand, the indifference of some vegans to wild animals and biodiversity concerns me

As a teenager, I grew interested in nature. But then I changed my mind. I began studying nature and going out to the countryside to observe wildlife. I noticed that in the fields of agricultural crops there were no birds, and the few that were there were being persecuted. Then I started studying amphibians, mammals, reptiles and fish and As a vegetarian, I was helping to prevent the death and suffering of domestic animals, but not of wild species. And many of these species - unlike cows, pigs and goats - were disappearing.In Argentina, I encounter many people who claim to be defenders of nature because they don't eat meat or wear leather. They think that by being vegan or vegetarian they're preventing animals from dying. It's not true.From the moment that humans began to raise cattle and adopt agriculture we generated an impact.I understand that this can be a painful realization. I'd also like to live in an ideal world, but that's not the reality. Many vegans and people who only wear cotton seem to believe they don't cause any deaths, but they do.Wheat, rice, corn. Most vegans eat these things. The first impact of mass cultivation is deforestation:. In Argentina, they set fire to the jungle, burning nests with flamethrowers. Then they must defend the sown land from the birds who come to feed;. After that, the wild herbivores come looking for the first shoots, so the landowners put up electric fences or hunt the animals down with guns.The land is fumigated to combat fungi, insects and other plants. The animals that have been driven out move on to other areas which already support animals: the hotel is fully booked. So, the animals go to neighbouring crop fields and another wave of impacts is generated.There are lots of wild grasslands in Argentina. You can go for a walk there and find everything: amphibians, reptiles, birds. Of course, I'd be lying if I said there's the same variety of animals as you'd get if the cows weren't there.Even so, the impact is less. When I say this, a lot of people feel I'm cornering them.In the sense that there's no escape:A lot of people who care about environmental issues look for good guys and bad guys, but it's not like that: it's far more complicated.There are lots of people here demonstrating and saying "No to mining". The slogan should be "No to mining that recklessly exploits resources and people".I'm surprised they don't see the bigger picture.It's a tragedy. Feedlot and. I could never pretend otherwise!That's true. I know that most soya crops are used for this purpose. I'm not saying vegans are stupid or that they should all become carnivores, I'm just saying that it's important to be sensible, to adopt an intelligent position and show some solidarity.Showing solidarity with nature: the lesser evil. It's important to encourage the responsible consumption and humane killing of animals. But to a fundamentalist, it's a sin even to mention death. What else should I call it? Euthanasia?Most of us live in cities and. Ask your friends if they can name 10 animals and 10 wild plants native to the area they live in.If we don't know anything about nature and diversity, then we won't be able to value it.Our sensitivity extends only towards them. It's like looking through a keyhole. The world is bigger than that and far more complex, whether you accept it or not.There are fundamentalist carnivores and vegans. As a scientist, when I hear them speaking in that confident tone - so utterly lacking in self-doubt - it scares me. Fundamentalists only pay attention to people who think like they do, and see everyone else as an enemy. It's a contradiction.For a carnivore to be violent is logical, butI was the managing director of Buenos Aires Zoo. I resigned because I tried to transform it into a conservation centre for endangered species but couldn't.. That damages veganism. People think: if this is veganism then I want no part of it. Not all vegans are like that, of course. But there are lots of people who develop a great empathy for domestic animals only. Many of them end up hating people andI wrote the article as a way of generating debate in my country, where the vegan movement's grasp on environmental analysis is generally quite shaky. If the whole human race became vegan because of this type of thinking (not counting other philosophical, religious or health reasons that I won't go into), it would be a tragedy because we wouldn't be understanding the world's environmental problems.If a well-understood veganism contributes to improving the natural world, then I'll gladly become a vegan. My chief concern is the conservation of biodiversity: that the wealth of life on Earth does not become impoverished.I don't know.. I'm not a specialist in agricultural production development, but from what I know about the environment,I never see them fighting for the creation of new protected areas or combatting the illegal trafficking of wildlife. I see them protesting bullfighting, which no longer goes on in Argentina, and slaughterhouses. It's like they only care about domestic animals which, again, are not in danger of extinction.What I find dangerous is that you spend all your energy trying to save the black cat, while knowing nothing about the environment, becauseIt's important to have a broad vision: it could help you analyse your situation better. If, afterwards, you still want to dedicate your life to saving black cats, that's great, I'm appreciative of it.It reminds me a little of left-wing political parties:and should be allies. Do you know who the biggest enemy of nature conservation is?Indifferent people. A lot of indifferent people believe that everyone who cares about the environment is the same:It's not true. We're normal people!Mistakes are made on both sides. Environmentalists tend to think vegans and vegetarians are just sentimental. On the other hand, the indifference of some vegans to wild animals and biodiversity concerns me: it's not consistent. I acknowledge the fact thatOne anthropologist said that we're cosmophagic: we devour that which surrounds us.A lot of people insult me and attack me by saying I killed a polar bear, which isn't true. Others provide me with new perspectives for which I thank them! I'm just a journeyman of nature conservation, a gardener, and I've been wrong many times.