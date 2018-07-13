Society's Child
Gun battle between Mexican soldiers and drug cartel outside Wal-Mart near border with Texas
ZeroHedge
Fri, 13 Jul 2018 09:40 UTC
Breitbart News, the violence began Tuesday morning when Mexican military forces conducted a series of raids aimed at capturing the leadership of the Los Zetas faction called Cartel Del Noreste. Cartel gunmen immediately responded, setting off numerous gun battles across the region in the neighborhoods called Nueva Era, Voluntad y Trabajo, and La Fe, which some of these areas are less than one mile away from Texas.
Mexican authorities have not issued an official statement as to what happened, however, what you are about to see might be shocking.
The shootouts came two days after a group of cartel assassins fatally shot Edgar Humberto Vega Avalos, Nuevo Laredo's prison director. Avalos was traveling in his American-made truck on Cerro del Cubilete Street in Colonia Enrique González when assassins opened fire on the vehicle he was in Saturday night, according to the Tamaulipas attorney general's office.
Here is the alleged crime scene where Avalos was executed.
On Tuesday, heavy automatic gunfire was heard at the AutoZone/Walmart shopping complex located roughly 1.30 miles away from Texas.
The next video shows civilians taking cover outside of a food stand while automatic gunfire was heard a few blocks over.
As authorities had difficulties containing the shootout, motorists were trapped in the crossfire.
Some of the alleged assassins traveling in Ford trucks.
Security cameras inside a Walmart located about 1.30 miles from the Texas border, show the moment when Mexican special forces confronted Mexican cartel members.
More citizens caught in heavy automatic crossfire.
The U.S. Department of State considers Tamaulipas a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" state due to crime. Authorities said that violent offenses - murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion and sexual assault - is common.
As for the Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, well, he intends to create a new border-police force to contain the out of control cartel violence in the country, his incoming chief of public security Alfonso Durazo, told Bloomberg in an interview Monday.
The outgoing Mexican President, Enrique Peña Nieto, will transfer power to Obrador on December 1st. Peña Nieto leaves behind a country suffering from record high murders - some of the worst in the world.
In another interview with The Associated Press, Durazo was optimistic about the reforms, which he called a "Mexican recipe for peace." Still, Mexico's record violence and homicides produced by drug cartels will not be resolved in the near term. The peak of violence has yet to come as the Mexico-United States border braces for more violence.
* * *
Build that wall, Mr. President!