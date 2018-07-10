Society's Child
Spiteful Bild editor calls German footballer who met with Putin a 'Kremlin propaganda tool'
RT
Tue, 10 Jul 2018 16:42 UTC
When it comes to judging the quality of a football championship, Matthaus is as qualified as they come. After all, he played in five World Cups in his career, winning one in 1990. So last Friday, he and several other football figures went to the Kremlin and personally thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a well-organized tournament.
This drew the ire of Julian Reichelt, the editor-in-chief of German tabloid Bild. In an editorial, he called Putin a murderer and said Matthaus should not have shaken his "bloody hand."
"Matthaus is too clever not to know what horrible crimes Putin is directly responsible for. Knowingly and voluntarily, he lets a murderer and cynic, who despises sports, to shine in his splendor," Reichelt wrote. The piece compares Putin to "murdering despots" and claims that "he opposes irrefutable facts with his own propaganda spit."
Therefore, the editor concludes, the German football star "makes himself part of this propaganda."
The "irrefutable facts," of course, refer to the many allegations against Putin in the Western media over the years, from the "Novichok" poisonings in the UK to the bombing of children in Syria, to the doping of the entire Russian team during the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Those "facts" are often based on hearsay, biased interpretations, or assessments not backed by actual evidence, but if Reichelt says so, who could refute him?
Bild's position on Russia is hardly surprising. After all, it made a spectacle out of refusing to count Russia's medals from the 2016 Olympic Games, and recently accused Putin of demeaning German Chancellor Angela Merkel... by giving her flowers.
As for Matthaus, he seems unfazed by the criticism.
"Politics and sport cannot be separated, but for us sportsmen only the peaceful and fair competition counts. The people of Russia have organized a fantastic World Cup and shown the world their hospitality and cordiality, for that they deserve thanks!" he tweeted.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Will Boris' bombshell resignation sink Theresa May this month?
- Theresa May's collapsing government lashes out at Russia like cornered rats
- It's bread and pasta that is killing us, not fatty foods
- Scientists have found evidence of human-Denisovan interbreeding in a second part of the ancient world
- Granting amnesty to illegal aliens insults legal immigrants
- Fringe NY gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon calls ICE 'a terrorist organization'
- Wild elephant targets vehicles in Tamil Nadu, India
- Michael Jackson's former doctor claims singer was 'chemically castrated' as a boy by his father
- NASA testing 'quieter' versions of supersonic jets
- Spiteful Bild editor calls German footballer who met with Putin a 'Kremlin propaganda tool'
- Sisterhood: Iranian women share dancing videos in support of jailed Instagram star Maedeh Hojabri
- Yekaterinburg Mayor: Peruvian fan plans to move to Russia after World Cup
- Vladimir Putin and his basic disagreement with The West
- Trump thinks meeting with Putin will be easier than summit with EU leaders
- Trump's economic war on Iran and China doesn't bode well for the future of the United States
- Atlanta ant-ICE protest turns violent as demonstrators clash with police
- Raqqa streets still strewn with bodies after US-backed liberation - but West nowhere to be seen
- As Deraa, Syria, is liberated, remember: This is where the jihadi revolution began
- Fisherman catch rare 16ft long giant oarfish off coast of Chile
- Russian cargo spacecraft makes fastest-ever trip to ISS
- Will Boris' bombshell resignation sink Theresa May this month?
- Theresa May's collapsing government lashes out at Russia like cornered rats
- Vladimir Putin and his basic disagreement with The West
- Trump thinks meeting with Putin will be easier than summit with EU leaders
- Trump's economic war on Iran and China doesn't bode well for the future of the United States
- Paranoid US senator after visit to Moscow: Putin is evil, Russian govt is mafia
- European Council President Donald Tusk talks down to Trump - 'Appreciate your allies, you don't have many'
- Mueller's "pit pull" atty Weissman arranged secret "black ledger" meeting with AP reporters
- Israeli Defense Minister Lieberman: Israel doesn't exclude establishment of ties with Assad
- Assad vows to free all of Syria, no matter who controls its territories
- China pledges $20 billion in loans for aid in Middle East, including Palestine
- Trump's nomination: Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
- Democrats in vehement outrage as Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
- Former students and colleagues rush to defend Rep. Jim Jordan from accusation of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse
- UK Defense Secretary says Russia to blame for 'Novichok deaths,' still no proof to back up claims
- Elizabeth Warren: Any EPA administrator absolutely has to believe in climate change
- UK needs US and Russia more than the EU - But try telling Theresa May that
- Netanyahu seeks alliance with Eastern Europe to block EU's support for Palestine and Iran
- Israeli president says as long as Hamas is in power Gaza will not be allowed to be rebuilt
- Madeleine Albright on Trumpocalypse: 'Things are genuinely, seriously bad'
- Granting amnesty to illegal aliens insults legal immigrants
- Fringe NY gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon calls ICE 'a terrorist organization'
- Michael Jackson's former doctor claims singer was 'chemically castrated' as a boy by his father
- Spiteful Bild editor calls German footballer who met with Putin a 'Kremlin propaganda tool'
- Sisterhood: Iranian women share dancing videos in support of jailed Instagram star Maedeh Hojabri
- Yekaterinburg Mayor: Peruvian fan plans to move to Russia after World Cup
- Atlanta ant-ICE protest turns violent as demonstrators clash with police
- Raqqa streets still strewn with bodies after US-backed liberation - but West nowhere to be seen
- Duma committee approves bill to protect Russian children from 'Columbine' internet groups promoting suicide and school attacks
- Gaza's National Committee spokesman: New flotilla sets sail from Gaza in protest at Israeli siege
- Ireland set to boycott imports form illegally occupied Israeli settlements
- 'We love our (child-trafficking) neighbors!': Oakland residents protest ICE for raid on suspected child-prostitution ring
- Germany and China sign trade deals worth over $20bln in wake of trade disputes with US
- Heather Heying on toxic femininity
- Syrian football fan backs Russia and thank Putin for supporting country against Western-led war
- BBC Sport journalist tweets farewell to 'beautiful and friendly Russia'
- Syrian insurgents are on the verge of losing entire Daraa-Jordan border
- Thai soccer team successfully rescued from cave after being trapped for more than 2 weeks
- Social media voices support of Iranian teen arrested for dancing on Instagram
- Ocasio-Cortez changes bio on campaign page after truth is revealed about where she grew up
- Scientists have found evidence of human-Denisovan interbreeding in a second part of the ancient world
- As Deraa, Syria, is liberated, remember: This is where the jihadi revolution began
- Varlam Shalamov: 45 things I learned in the Gulag
- Report reveals Anne Frank's family tried escaping to US but was thwarted by 'bureaucracy'
- Is 8,000 year old Tappe Sialk in central Iran the world's oldest civilisation?
- 2,000 year old mummy dressed in silk and jewels emerges from Siberian reservoir
- The eves of destruction: 250 videos of declassified US atomic tests hit the internet
- Ancient Chinese skull suggests humans may have come out of Africa AND Asia
- The strange 175,000-year-old circle structures built by Neanderthals in French cave
- 3.3-million-year-old hominid child foot is "humanlike"
- Egor Kholmogorov: Nicholas II - Tsar of normalcy, competence and humanity
- Australian tribes' 10,000 year old tales of ancient sea rise are accurate
- The chronicles of Nearchus: Fatal first contact between ancient Greece and the tribes of the Indus river
- Sacrificial victims accompanied their mistress in the afterlife in ancient Mesopotamia
- Who killed Tupac? New Netflix doc claims it finally has the answer
- No saints: Anglo-Americans and their allies killed more innocents during WWII than Stalin
- Stunning memento of wartime romance: Archeologists discover etched canteen carved by captive Russian solider in Poland during WWI
- Massive stone head unearthed beside 8.6-foot-long sarcophagus buried in Egypt 2,000 years
- The new Gilded Age: How America's wars fuel inequality at home
- How Snowden helped pave the way for a Trump Presidency
- NASA testing 'quieter' versions of supersonic jets
- Fisherman catch rare 16ft long giant oarfish off coast of Chile
- Russian cargo spacecraft makes fastest-ever trip to ISS
- Henry Kissinger gives ominous warning on dangers of artificial intelligence, pretends to have a conscience
- The humble worm may hold the secret to longer life
- 110 years on since the Tunguska event, we're still no more prepared for cometary impact
- Little brain, big impact: Neuroscientists suggest the cerebellum could be the crowning achievement of our brain's evolution
- Researchers discover encryption system in genetic code
- 'Two-headed' ancient Egyptian mummy revealed to the public for the first time
- Faulty weather stations established the all-time record high temperatures for Los Angeles
- Jumping genes: Cross species transfer has driven evolution
- New research says Earth bombarded by cosmic rays from Eta Carinae
- What is it with science's reluctance to acknowledge the Younger Dryas Impact?
- The brain wiggles and jiggles with every heartbeat
- World's tiniest dog has been cloned 49 times
- Far from settled': New analysis shows 'Godfather' of global warming was wrong
- Leprosy lurking in armadillos in Brazil's Amazon
- Most scientific studies are wrong - diet studies are some of the worst
- Panama monkeys may have just stumbled into the Stone Age - footage shows tool use
- Russian report: Earth must protect itself from mutant space bacteria
- Wild elephant targets vehicles in Tamil Nadu, India
- Lightning bolt kills family of 4 in Michoacán, Mexico
- Man hit by lightning at Dalton country club passes away, Georgia
- Relief in sight? Temperatures could fall this week as Britain bakes in longest heatwave since summer of 1976
- Summertime very hot because 'global warming'
- Globull warming? Africa, Antarctic, Arctic, Atlantic, Brazil, Greenland, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Southern Ocean... were colder than usual
- Wildfires continue to rage in UK with a new woodland blaze in Scotland
- Largest landslide ever to hit Iceland - Follows wettest May and darkest June on record
- America's northernmost town has heaviest July snow in 55 years as southern Alaska breaks heat records
- Torrential rain, floods and landslides leave at least 126 dead in Japan; highest death toll caused by rainfall in over three decades (Update)
- 'Strange noises' heard in the skies of Scotland
- Noctilucent clouds shine over North Wales, UK
- Grand solar minimum: Data shows this is the lowest cycle since records began
- Lightning bolt kills couple in Nepal
- 14 minke whale deaths in Canadian Maritime Provinces this year surpasses annual average
- Meteor smoke creates noctilucent clouds, and in recent years they're occurring much further south
- California: Multiple wildfires and record-breaking heat
- Amazing photos show a BLUE volcano lighting up the skies of East Java, Indonesia
- Heatwaves and droughts are happening around the world - But are these 'record temperatures' reliable?
- Strange sounds heard in the skies of Norway
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- It's bread and pasta that is killing us, not fatty foods
- Can we agree to demonize processed food, not saturated fat?
- Probiotic intake cuts age-related bone loss in elderly women
- Juice: A gateway beverage?
- Aptamil new baby milk formula is making babies sick, parents claim
- Researchers find a 'strong link' between air pollution and diabetes
- Bioengineered: Proposed labels for genetically engineered foods aim to put smiley face & sunshine on bad technology
- The problem with Big Food? We think we can do better than nature
- Boys Adrift: The boys are not alright
- Harvest of Greed: The Bayer and Monsanto Merger
- 20% of Americans think vaccines may be unsafe and 45% are not sure
- Interview with Denise Minger: A critical look at diet, from 'The China Study' to ketogenic diet plans
- Fines are now in effect for Australian parents who refuse to vaccinate their children
- Oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee to study the effects of a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet on cancer drugs
- Physical therapy could lower need for opioids
- Time well spent? Americans are socializing less and playing more games
- Barbara Loe Fisher: Zero tolerance vaccine laws in America
- Why modern "Medicine" is the greatest failure of our time
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Game Over: Is Video Game Addiction Ruining Lives?
- How to do Keto if you don't do dairy
- More women looking to become 'consecrated virgins'
- 6 ways nice people master conflict
- What is psychological projection and how to discover if someone is using it on you
- Transgenderism: The "desistance myth" is the real myth
- Anticipating a stressful day can harm your memory
- Consciousness: How we're still not much closer to solving the mystery of our minds
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: And Then They Came for the Psychologists: Why SJWs Can't Stand Science
- Marshmallow test shows white middle class children over successive generations are waiting longer
- Study: Loneliness begins in your genes and could be damaging your heart
- Ways to think about... Consciousness
- Anticipating stress negatively affects your working memory
- Researchers find not sharing dishwashing duties is most likely way to damage a relationship
- Jordan Peterson's view on Cain and Abel
- Spirit release therapy: The case of Clara
- Shivers down the spine: Why we get the chills when we aren't cold
- The 2 personality traits that indicate high intelligence
- Negativity is one of the most powerful relationship killers
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
Quote of the Day
There's a world wide revolution going on. It goes beyond Mississippi, it goes beyond Alabama, it goes beyond Harlem. What is it revolting against? The power structure. The American power structure? No. The French power structure? No. The English power structure? No. Then what power structure? An international, Western power structure.
Recent Comments
Very good article! -- I'll save it to my heart.
The larger question is this: will we continue to make children pay for the identity experiments of adults while vilifying researchers like Kenneth...
Sorry to correct a mostly factual piece. But there are only 1000 years in a millennium. How can 2 nations have the greatest economies for the...
" Jumbo menace resurfaces in newer forms " More like Indian menace....India = roughly a third the size of the US with four times the population....
I hope they are not wasting my tax dollars digging space rocks out of the water...