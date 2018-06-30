The latest family separation crisis along the border is part and parcel of that war. It was no doubt timed to steal headlines from the release of the IG report. Since its release the media, Democrats and Progressive groups have dominated those headlines and taken the war against the Trump Administration to an entirely new level.
Psychological Warfare
Since Donald Trump's election numerous 'Antifa' groups have been established with the primary goal of 'fighting fascism in America'. They're infamous for attacking protesters, stalking people they call 'fascist,' vandalism, shutting down annual events, and for generally being gangs of brown shirts.
In his book Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left from Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning author Jonah Goldberg defines fascism in the following way:
Fascism, at its core, is the view that every nook and cranny of society should work together in spiritual union toward the same goals overseen by the state. "Everything in the State, nothing outside the State," is how Mussolini defined it.As Goldberg argues, while the Left claims to be in a war against right-wing fascists, the reality is that Nazism and fascism, along with the other revolutionary pathological movements of the 20th century, originated on the Left. Why? Because those on the Left are the first to abandon tradition, resort to mob violence, and demand state interference in private lives in order to remake society on the basis of some delusional utopia. We see it in the Feminist drive to redistribute wealth from men to women, the gender-pronoun debacle that legislates the spoken word, and the steady creep of the state into men and women's private sex lives. And we see it most nakedly today in the rise of Antifa.
A 2017 poll found that most Democrats (71%) agreed with their logic - that Trump's campaign contained 'fascist undertones' and that he was racist. By repeating 'Trump is racist' and 'Trump is Hitler' as their mantra, the entire Democratic Party has become re-aligned with the Antifa movement, and has embraced its peculiar 'logic'. That 'logic' is as follows:
- Trump is Hitler
- Therefore, he will do what Hitler did
- He must be stopped before that happens
- Anything that furthers that end is not only morally right, it is morally necessary
It started as faked images of crying children, images of caged children (some from Obama's Presidency), and audio of wailing infants. After the IG report was published it became more suggestive, with the publication of articles from Laura Bush, the publication of the Times July magazine, and Rachel Maddow's meltdown. All along the narrative was clear - Trump is tearing babies and children away from their parents and turning the nation into the moral equivalent of Nazi Germany. As the Times Magazine July edition states,
"Without a Border, you don't have a Country," the President wrote on June 19. Everyone knows that. The question is, what kind of country?The question is absurd, but the point is in the suggestion it contains - a suggestion repeated across the mainstream media - that we are becoming Nazi Germany under Trump.
Just a few moments of thought should dispel the propaganda. In reality, the Trump administration's separation of immigrant children from their 'families' is itself a reaction to the fact that illegal immigrants use children (not even necessarily their own) to gain easy access to American society. As Jeff Sessions stated,
[T]he previous administration wouldn't prosecute illegal aliens who entered the country with children. It was de facto open borders.Trump's policy also shifts the jurisdiction of these trials into the criminal court and away from the immigration court, in which a trial may take years while immigrants build lives and families within the US. In the criminal system migrants are typically sentenced to time served, then transferred to ICE where they remain until deportation - unless they are repeat offenders, in which case they face more severe punishments.
The results were unsurprising. More and more illegal aliens started showing up at the border with children. To illustrate, in 2013, there were fewer than 15,000 family units apprehended crossing our border illegally between ports of entry. Five years later, it was more than 75,000-a five-fold increase in five years. It didn't even have to be their child-it could be anyone. You can imagine the horrible abuses that resulted.
And lastly, Trump himself has lamented this policy but, in the end, he's trying to do what he promised to do when he was elected - to protect American borders. That's his mandate. The complete inability for the public to understand this is a direct consequence of how far the propaganda has been 'catapulted'.
It is certainly ironic that many supposedly red-blooded Americans will go to war for fascists in the name of Antifa.
Antifa: The Growing Insurgency
On the very day of the IG report's publication, Soros-backed MoveOn.org and other 'Progressive groups' mobilized a mass demonstration dedicated to spreading moral outrage over Trump's separation of families at the border. The movement, called Families Belong Together, claims to have had 150,000 people pledge to 'take action' within the first 36 hours of its organization. One organizer said that the movement "[tapped] into this deep and visceral sense of outrage that people feel. This can't be who we are as a country, we can't go down this path." In other words, the propaganda is working.
A few days later, on Sunday the 17th, a new Occupy movement was born when a few dozen activists, fresh off the momentum of nationwide protests, surrounded the ICE facility in Portland.
By Monday the number of protesters outside the ICE facility had risen to about 70. By evening the situation resembled a hostage scenario, with police requesting the Antifa activists allow ICE employees to return home to their families. Naturally, the snowflakes' brains nearly melted at this proposition.
Indignant that American citizens would possibly want to return to their families, protesters screamed that 'Oh, you need to go home to your families? What about the families you are holding?' The protesters circled the building, refusing to allow employees to leave, chanting "You go home when the kids go home." It wasn't until Tuesday evening when Portland police arrived to assist the ICE employees' evacuation.
In describing how the protest came about, the Washington Post summarized it in the following, fairy tale-esque manner:
It started as a candlelight vigil for immigrant children who had been separated from their parents while crossing into the United States. A few dozen demonstrators gathered in front of the nondescript Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in southwest Portland on June 17.The above evokes images of elderly women walking gingerly in support of the weak and downtrodden, but of course that is a far cry from the spittle-flecked Leftists which make up the Antifa movement. Confronted with the fact that Trump had since rescinded his family separation policy, the protesters wrote they will not stop until ICE is completely abolished since "ICE is a white supremacist organization following the orders of a white supremacist administration" and the only reason it exists is to, "Preserve the power of the rapidly shrinking white majority."
After the candles were blown out, some of the demonstrators decided to stay, stumbling onto a more effective form of protest with a simple line of reasoning: ICE cannot deport people if immigration judges, lawyers and litigants cannot physically enter its facilities.
stating that,
"I want to be very clear I do not want the Portland Police to be engaged or sucked into a conflict, particularly from a federal agency that I believe is on the wrong track that has not fully lived American values of inclusion and is also an agency where the former head suggested that people who lead cities that are sanctuary cities like this one should be arrested."He wasn't alone. Rep. Mark Pocan stated "Unfortunately, President Trump and his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively." Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Jim McGovern, and Pramila Jayapal each called for the total abolishment of ICE. And Mad Maxine Walter called on her supporters to harass Trump administration officials and, by logical extension, anyone who supports said officials.
The situation is reminiscent of the 'protests' at Evergreen College. There the President made every attempt to accommodate the protesters, even praising their hysterical and violent actions as being 'virtuous'. And, by doing so, he encouraged them and allowed them to spread. Soon they were roaming the campus and making demands - holding him, students, and professors hostage.
On Monday the 25th the Occupy ICE movement spread to Detroit, where an activist from the Metro Detroit Political Action Network stated that, "We were able to halt genocidal activity emulating from the ICE office." The group plans to remain until June 30th, and the police have supported their right to protest, though protesters say they will not rest until Detroit is officially recognized as a sanctuary city. Metro-Detroit Political Action Network and Great Lakes AntiFa also joined in.
Activists belonging to the Metropolitan Anarchist Coordinating Council also shut down immigration hearings at a New York City immigration court:
The group told Gothamist that their objective is to block ICE agents from exiting the building or transferring immigrants to jails outside the city. An organizer said that one protester had been arrested after attempting to block an ICE van.Washington, Los Angeles, Utah and Chicago among others have seen similar encampments. And, of course, that's not all. The news is filled with the violence of the devolving Left. Here are a few of the more sensational headlines:
- Antifa protesters accosted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen while she was eating dinner, screaming "How dare you spend your evening here eating dinner as you're complicit in the separation and deportation of over 10,000 children separated from their parents,"
- DHS employees have reported a drastic increase in both online and local harassment (including finding burned anddecapitated animal carcasses on their porches)
- Antifa released a database containing 1,500 ICE employees' personal information - like where they live, their position, and their full names. The individual responsible for compiling this database, and making it public, was a New York University adjunct professor Sam Lavigne.
- Mad Maxine Walters demanded that activists make sure there's 'no sleep and no peace' for Trump officials
- Left-wing writer Hamilton Nolan issued a bomb threat against Trump officials, warning 'This is all going to get more extreme. And it should. We are living in extreme times'
Conclusion
The illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign and its infiltration by the FBI, the fake investigation of Hillary Clinton, the clear intelligence operation targeting Trump staff in order to make it appear they were working for 'Russia' - each of these revelations of real fascist activity have been swept aside by one of two different propaganda techniques: 'Trump is Hitler', or 'Trump colluded with Russia'. As the latter continues to lose legitimacy, the former continues to incite insurgency in a populace conditioned by postmodernism.
So don't be surprised if the Left harbors the same kind of revolutionary 'splinter cells' we've seen the Deep State organize elsewhere in the world. How better for the real criminal/fascist elements in society to continue to evade justice than to instigate and direct a fake anti-fascism of their own?