for their immigration policy.A Democrat from California and a zealous critic of the US President, Waters excited the crowd at a rally on Saturday with the calls to heckle at the White House team. She said that there should be "no sleep, no peace" for the people responsible who are for the separation of children from their parents that was part of the recent "zero tolerance" immigration policy.She later repeated her words during the interview with MSNBC.The president rolled back on the family separation of the illegal immigrants after the nationwide outcry with an executive order on Wednesday. Yet the members of his team have faced cold treatment. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out a restaurant on Friday, and both Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Trump adviser Stephen Miller, thought to be the architect of the policy, were confronted at Mexican restaurants in Washington, DC. Crowds also protested outside Nielsen's home.Waters' statements provoked an array of reactions on Twitter ranging from obvious support to criticism, with some calling her "crazy."Several netizens saw her speech as inflammatory and said she wasSome even suggested thatWaters and Trump have frequently exchanged jabs, with her calling him a liar and bully and the president retorting with "low IQ" remarks.