In March 2016 Barack Obama told CBS News he heard about Hillary Clinton's private emails through news reports.
But Obama lied.
FBI records released in September 2016 revealed Barack Obama emailed Hillary Clinton often using a pseudonym email account.
This point is barely mentioned in the IG's report last week and brushed over in a footnote to the report.
On pages 88 and 89 of the DOJ OIG Report the topic of Former President Obama's emails are discussed -
In this section, we address the Midyear team's efforts to obtain email content from the accounts of the three senior aides that had the most email communication with Clinton - Jake Sullivan, Cheryl Mills, and Huma Abedin. Sullivan was Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy from January 2009 to February 2011 and Director of Policy and Planning at the State Department from February 2011 to January 2013; Mills served as, among other things, Clinton's Chief of Staff during Clinton's tenure as Secretary; and Abedin served as Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff during Clinton's tenure. According to the LHM, the FBI discovered through its review of emails from various sources that only 13 individuals had direct email contact with Clinton, and that Sullivan, Abedin, and Mills "accounted for 68 percent of the emails sent directly to Clinton." [footnote] 75 State Department employees told the FBI that they considered emailing Sullivan, Mills, or Abedin the equivalent of emailing Clinton directly.(Italics added)
This is the only place in the OIG report that Obama's suspected crimes related to his email usage were discussed - under footnote 75 at the bottom of page 89 -
75 FBI analysts and Prosecutor 2 told us that former President Barack Obama was one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail.com account. Obama, like other high level government officials, used a pseudonym for his username on his official government email account. The analysts told us that they questioned whether Obama's email address (combined with salutations that revealed that the emails were being exchanged with Obama) or other information contained in the emails were classified and, thus, sent the emails to relevant USIC agencies for classification review. However, they stated that the USIC agencies determined that none of the emails contained classified information.The OIG decided to bury this information and apparently thought there was nothing odd or criminal about President Obama using a pseudonym for his email address and communicating with his Secretary of State on her personal email account.
They make an excuse for him by saying "Obama, like other high level government officials" as if the entire government does this.
The law declares that all government employees use government emails but Hillary and Obama were above the law. Hillary used a personal email account and Obama faked his name in his email. The IG states that Obama didn't share any confidential emails with Hillary but this is doubtful. Clearly they were hiding something. No crimes here, carry on.
