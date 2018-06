© The Western Journal

"Hillary was unbelievably reckless. Scrubbing the reference to Obama was an enormously consequential change."

That's what the Obama-appointed Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, indicated in his 500-page report , where he found that numerous Obama holdovers in the upper ranks of the FBI were unprofessional and biased in their investigation of Hillary's email server.But the IG report shows that Obama had emailed Hillary on her private email server numerous times.Moreover, theOtherwise, they would have to admit thatthat Hillary had used a private, unsecured email server to conduct classified government business,This has caused rampant speculation that the Obama FBI did such a sloppy job "investigating" Clinton's email server because they didn't want to implicate then-president Obama.The Federalist's Sean Davis noted this sentence from the IG report:Now we know why Clinton was never going to be charged with anything related to her secret e-mail scheme.Davis continued:That finding was removed from Comey's statement exonerating Clinton."tweetThe National Review's David French (an avowed Trump hater) agreed with Davis, tweeting:Another Twitter user concluded: "Pretty obvious why the FBI beat around the bush with Hillary: Obama White House was implicated."Liberal media are gleefully chanting that the Inspector General found "no bias" among the upper levels of the FBI.Keep in mind that the Inspector General is like the human resources department of a corporation: Its job isn't to find wrongdoing among its own employees; its job is to protect the corporation it works for.These Twitter reactions should provide some clarity.is a politics/lifestyle writer and a financial editor. She is a law school graduate and an alum of the University of Pennsylvania.