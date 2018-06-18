That's what the Obama-appointed Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, indicated in his 500-page report, where he found that numerous Obama holdovers in the upper ranks of the FBI were unprofessional and biased in their investigation of Hillary's email server.
Obama told CBS News in 2015 that he found out about Hillary's private email server at "same time everybody else learned it - through news reports." But the IG report shows that Obama had emailed Hillary on her private email server numerous times.
Moreover, the FBI scrubbed Obama's name from a report detailing its investigation of Hillary's server to shield Obama's identity. Otherwise, they would have to admit that not only did Obama know that Hillary had used a private, unsecured email server to conduct classified government business, but he participated in the reckless scheme.
This has caused rampant speculation that the Obama FBI did such a sloppy job "investigating" Clinton's email server because they didn't want to implicate then-president Obama.
The Federalist's Sean Davis noted this sentence from the IG report: "The IG found that Obama was "one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail[.]com account." Now we know why Clinton was never going to be charged with anything related to her secret e-mail scheme.
Davis continued: "Obama knew about Hillary's secret e-mail scheme, because she e-mailed him using her private address "while in the territory of a foreign adversary." That finding was removed from Comey's statement exonerating Clinton."
The National Review's David French (an avowed Trump hater) agreed with Davis, tweeting:
- "Hillary was unbelievably reckless.
- Scrubbing the reference to Obama was an enormously consequential change."
Another Twitter user concluded: "Pretty obvious why the FBI beat around the bush with Hillary: Obama White House was implicated."
Liberal media are gleefully chanting that the Inspector General found "no bias" among the upper levels of the FBI. That's not what he said.
IG Michael Horowitz said he found no "documentary" evidence suggesting that the partisan bias exhibited by James Comey, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page produced "specific investigatory decisions."
Keep in mind that the Inspector General is like the human resources department of a corporation: Its job isn't to find wrongdoing among its own employees; its job is to protect the corporation it works for.
Samantha Chang is a politics/lifestyle writer and a financial editor. She is a law school graduate and an alum of the University of Pennsylvania.
