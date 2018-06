© US Air Force / Reuters



The airstrike, which targeted the village of al-Shaafa, also destroyed a number of houses, as well as infrastructure, according to SANA.Washington said it would take "firm and appropriate measures" in response to what it believes are government violations of the de-escalation deal it brokered with Russia last year to contain the conflict in the southwestern part of the country.State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.SANA reported on the strike, citing a military source who said there were fatalities and injuries. However, after the Pentagon denied any involvement saying it was "not a US or coalition strike," some media reports citing US officials blamed Israel for the attack.