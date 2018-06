© Rodi Said / Reuters



US-led coalition aircraft have reportedly bombed Syrian military positions in the Al Bukamal area of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, state media outlet SANA reports, citing a military source.a source from among the local pro-government forces told Reuters, adding that the attack allegedly targeted Iraqi factions between Albu Kamal and Tanf, as well as Syrian military positions.US Department of Defense spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway told Sputnik, about the reported attack.The reported strike would not be the first time the US-led coalition targeted the positions of Syrian military and pro-Damascus forces in Deir ez-Zor, where the Western-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) operate.The SDF, with the support of the US-led anti-IS coalition, began Operation Roundup on May 1, with a declared goal of driving out remaining jihadists from the Iraq-Syria border region and the middle Euphrates River Valley. To help their allies gain ground, the coalition has conducted 225 strikes with 280 engagements in May. "This demonstrates a 304 percent increase over the 74 strikes conducted in March and a 123 percent increase over the 183 strikes recorded in April," the Pentagon noted earlier.Damascus has repeatedly denounced Washington's actions as a violation of Syrian sovereignty, arguing that the US presence only benefits terrorists and those who want to carve up the country.Bashar Assad told RT in a recent interview.Most of the Syrian territory has been liberated by government forces, with the help of Russian air power and Iranian advisers on the ground.In addition to the coalition's air support, over 2,000 US soldiers are embedded with the SDF in the northeast, as well around Al-Tanf base, established not far from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.Assad told RT in a recent interview, blaming the US for prolonging the seven-year war.Assad said, adding that the Syrian government will focus on dealing with the US-backed forces, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),Washington seemingly took Assad's statement as a threat and has warned the government troops against any attempt to remove them by force.Director of Joint Staff Lieutenant General Kenneth McKenzie noted.