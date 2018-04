A group of bipartisan senators is introducing new legislation to limit President Trump 's ability to fire special counsel Robert Mueller Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Christopher Coons (D-Del.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) will introduce the legislation, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, on Wednesday.It would also codify regulations that only a senior Justice Department official can fire a special counsel and that they must provide the reason in writing.Tillis added that the "compromise bipartisan bill helps ensure that special counsels - present or future - have the independence they need to conduct fair and impartial investigations."The new legislation comes after Trump lashed out following an FBI raid on the offices and hotel room of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. A referral from Mueller's team reportedly prompted the raid.He also refused to rule out the possibility of firing Mueller, telling reporters, "We'll see what happens."But previous legislation to protect Mueller has largely stalled on Capitol Hill.Tillis and Coons introduced legislation last year that would let Mueller or any special counsel challenge their firing in court.A separate bill, from Graham and Booker, would require a judge to approve a Justice Department request to fire Mueller or any other special counsel.