Special Counsel Robert Mueller's raid on President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has backfired in the eyes of voters, according to Rasmussen Reports Prior to what many are describing as Mueller's unprecedented stunt, the special counsel and former Obama official was held in high regard by a majority of the public. Back in October, a full 52 percent believed "Mueller's investigation is an honest attempt to determine criminal wrongdoing."That number is now down -6 points to just 46 percent.Only 14 percent remain undecided.The loss of Mueller's support among a majority of voters is also worth noting.The only wrongdoing that has so far been found in the Russia probe has been at the hands of disgraced former FBI director James Comey's immediate subordinates and the unprecedented unmasking committed by the Obama administration as a means to use foreign surveillance warrants to spy on Trump officials during the presidential campaign and the transition.Various reports indicate that that Mueller raid on Trump attorney Michael Cohen (who by all accounts had been cooperating fully with document requests) was in pursuit of records and privileged attorney-client communication pertaining to Trump's personal life and rumored extra-marital affairs from over a decade ago.