"The decision by the US attorney's office in New York to conduct the investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary."



"Today the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients. I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."

FBI agents raided the office of one of Trump's personal lawyers Michael Cohen on Monday at the request of Special Counsel Robert MuellerSince the Stormy Daniels documents are outside of Robert Mueller's scope of the Russia investigation, Mueller is required to consult with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein The New York Times first reported the FBI raid collected documents related to Michael Cohen's payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October of 2016.It appearsafter President Trump lashed out at the DOJ forby signing off on a FISA application knowing the dossier was a phony document paid for by Hillary Clinton.if they didn't back down from their investigation into Obama's FISA abuse.Mark Meadows told Judge Pirro this week impeaching Rod Rosenstein for not providing documents to oversight committees.Of course Rosenstein is going to do everything in his power to keep himself and Mueller out of prisonAfter news of the raid broke, President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton asked, "Revenge of the Deep State against Donald Trump?"Attorney Robert Barnes weighed in on Rosenstein's role approving the FBI raid: