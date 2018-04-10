Since the Stormy Daniels documents are outside of Robert Mueller's scope of the Russia investigation, Mueller is required to consult with Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein before he is allowed to expand his mandate.
The New York Times first reported the FBI raid collected documents related to Michael Cohen's payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October of 2016.
Michael Cohen's attorney released a statement following the raid.
"The decision by the US attorney's office in New York to conduct the investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary."It appears Rod Rosenstein is turning up the heat after President Trump lashed out at the DOJ for missing an April 5th deadline to produce over 1.2 million documents on FISA abuse and Hillary's email investigation.
"Today the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients. I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."
Rod Rosenstein misled the FISA court by signing off on a FISA application knowing the dossier was a phony document paid for by Hillary Clinton.
Rosenstein previously threatened members of Congress if they didn't back down from their investigation into Obama's FISA abuse.
Mark Meadows told Judge Pirro this week the House is considering impeaching Rod Rosenstein for not providing documents to oversight committees.
Of course Rosenstein is going to do everything in his power to keep himself and Mueller out of prison which is why he appointed Mueller in the first place.
After news of the raid broke, President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton asked, "Revenge of the Deep State against Donald Trump?"
Attorney Robert Barnes weighed in on Rosenstein's role approving the FBI raid:
Comment: Bill Kristol and David Urban weigh in: