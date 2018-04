© KyivPost



The Twitterverse has mocked the latest Trump-Russia collusion bombshell as a desperate dud, after aVictor Pinchuk, a Ukrainian steel magnate, made the payment to the Donald J. Trump Foundation in 2015 in exchange for a 20-minute appearance by Trump via video link at a conference in Kiev, according to reports.But this terrifying tale of Trump collusion has an amusing twist: Pinchuk is a long-time Clinton donor (he's given an estimated $13 million to the Clinton Foundation since 2006, according to the New York Times), andIn other words: Robert Mueller's probe into alleged collusion between Donald Trump and the Russian governmentAs Twitter pointed out, Russiagate gets sillier by the day.An email released by WikiLeaks shows that Pinchuk was begging for a meeting with Bill Clinton just weeks before Hillary announced her presidential run in April 2015.Journalist Max Blumenthal noted on Twitter: