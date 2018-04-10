Clinton, Pinchuk
Bill Clinton and Viktor Pinchuk at the Yalta European Strategy Conference
The Twitterverse has mocked the latest Trump-Russia collusion bombshell as a desperate dud, after a Ukrainian oligarch was targeted for donating $150,000 to Trump. The same businessman gave $13 million to the Clintons.

Victor Pinchuk, a Ukrainian steel magnate, made the payment to the Donald J. Trump Foundation in 2015 in exchange for a 20-minute appearance by Trump via video link at a conference in Kiev, according to reports.

But this terrifying tale of Trump collusion has an amusing twist: Pinchuk is a long-time Clinton donor (he's given an estimated $13 million to the Clinton Foundation since 2006, according to the New York Times), and the conference that Trump was paid to speak at wasn't the Putin Appreciation Society, but rather the Yalta European Strategy conference, which promotes pro-European Union policies for Ukraine.

In other words: Robert Mueller's probe into alleged collusion between Donald Trump and the Russian government is now targeting a Clinton Foundation mega-donor who is even listed as a financial supporter of a vehemently anti-Russia, pro-NATO think tank.

As Twitter pointed out, Russiagate gets sillier by the day.






Others on Twitter alleged that Pinchuk virtually had the Clintons on speed dial. An email released by WikiLeaks shows that Pinchuk was begging for a meeting with Bill Clinton just weeks before Hillary announced her presidential run in April 2015.


Journalist Max Blumenthal noted on Twitter: "Mueller has had to widen his net to the point that he is inadvertently undermining the narrative of collusion. That's what I found so funny about this case."