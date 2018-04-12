© Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

CIA director Mike Pompeo, who was picked by President Donald Trump to lead US foreign policy, has declared thatPompeo said in his prepared testimony before the Senate. Excerpts of his testimony were released by the White House on Thursday.The intelligence chief, known for his hardline approach to foreign affairs, stated that the Trump administration's handling of the Russia issueListing the measures taken by the Trump White HousePompeo mentioned the"We have imposed tough sanctions and expelled more Russian diplomats and intelligence officers from the US than at any time since the Cold War," Pompeo said.He also praised the Trump administration's efforts inclaiming that Washington is helping them to resist "Russian expansionism."Despite chalking up the record numbers of expelled Russian diplomats as an achievement, Pompeo claimed Washington will continue talking to Moscow. "Our diplomatic efforts with Russia will prove challenging, but as in previous confrontations with Moscow, will continue," he stated.