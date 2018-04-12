© Mike Vallance/Bae Systems / Global Look Press

The UK has ordered submarines into striking range, ready to attack Syria's Bashar al Assad as early as Thursday night, reported the Telegraph.Tensions continue to escalate following the alleged chemical attack in Douma.UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called her cabinet back from Easter break early for an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon. May will discuss how the UK should respond to last Saturday's alleged chemical attack on Douma, Eastern Ghouta.Escalating international tensions reached a fever pitch yesterday, when the apparently trigger-happy US president, Donald Trump, took to Twitter to warn Russia to "get ready" as missiles "will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" at its ally, Syria.It is understood that British officials are in talks with their French and US counterparts about which military assets should be deployed for military action."We are committed to deter and prevent the use of chemical weapons," a government source said. We now have to establish the best way of getting there, and those conversations are carrying on, officials are speaking to their counterparts in France and America right now.As the chance of military conflict increases, reports have indicated thatafter Trump's online threats.