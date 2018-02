The Trump administration has embarked on a new campaign to try to repair ties and pull Turkey out of its deepening alliances with Russia and Iran. As part of that, senior U.S officials including Mr. Tillerson, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, have held intensive talks with Turkish leaders in recent days as they try to persuade Mr. Erdogan to step back from his warming relations with Moscow and Tehran.

that a "hot summer" awaited "terrorist organizations and their supporters":

"It appears as though the summer will be hot for the terrorist organization and those that support it. We will first clear Manbij from terrorists and then we will continue our operation in order to secure the eastern Euphrates for us and for our Syrian brothers," Erdoğan said at a meeting in Ankara on Feb. 23.



"We are tired of reproaching their attempts to legitimize PKK terrorists... We have presented hundreds of cases, including [promises from U.S. officials] about Manbij. Whenever we say this they admit that we are right. They are a lie machine. Turkey is against these tactics," Erdoğan said.

American charm offensive fails to reassure Erdogan US won't keep driving a dagger into his backAfter the latest series of US and Turkish threats, warnings and ultimatums , which culminated with Erdogan saying the Americans were in need of an "Ottoman slap" , the US sent over a series of delegations headed by Tillerson, Mattis and McMster to try and repair the relationship:Of course Erdogan is a famous backstabber himself.It's safe to say the US-Turkish rift has not been healed. Instead it sounds likeThere are too many competing interests and centers of power driving its actions.