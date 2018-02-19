trump dating
Trump.Dating is a new, full-service online dating site aimed specifically at draining the dating swamp by providing out-and-proud Trump supporters with a place to connect with like-minded people. It officially its virtual doors this week to all America-first individuals looking for love.

Based on the overwhelming empirical evidence that like-minded people have a far better chance at success in a relationship today, Trump.Dating was made by patriots, for patriots, passionate about putting America first in their future.

"Political leanings are part of each and every person's foundation," said Sean McGrossier, founder and owner of Trump.Dating. "Every Trump supporter in America right now knows how hostile the political climate is, forced to hide our loud-and-proud support for the president in colleges, restaurants, chatrooms, and more. With Trump.Dating, users don't have to skirt around the awkward Trump question. They already know."

Trump.Dating is a convenient, easy-to-use online dating site designed for all ages and individuals at all stages of their lives. With tens of thousands of users active on the platform already, the Make Dating Great Again love-pairing site is helping like-minded Trump supporters find common ground with other patriotic people.

"This is the first modern, functional dating site designed by Trump supporters, for Trump supporters," said McGrossier. "Users can rest assured every person they are talking to is behind the president, with red, white, and blue blood that flows for America each and every day. Spread the word about the launch of our new freedom-based dating site, and head on over today to find love through Trump on Trump.Dating."

Trump.Dating features 100 percent free registration for interested site users. The proudly conservative dating platform showcases optimized design and streamlined functionality.

