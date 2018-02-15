Earth Changes
Record snowfall piles up around the world
Marc Morano
Climate Depot
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:08 UTC
Record snowfall in Windsor, Ontario - February 11, 2018 - A record 18.4 cm of snow fell on Windsor on Friday, according to Environment Canada. Read more
Snow-covered beaches of Barcelona - February 11, 2018
10 Feb 2018 - Snowfall on a good part of Spain. Read more
Michigan city's snowfall totals climbing toward record highs - February 10, 2018 - With more snow on the way. - Read more
New snowfall record for Calgary, Alberta - February 10, 2018 - 9 Feb 2018 - "For this time period in February you have the most snow on the ground ever recorded - Read more
Arctic dips to 76F below zero: 'Some of the coldest temperatures that people have ever experienced' - February 12, 2018
Record snowfall in British Columbia - February 10, 2018 - Mt. Timothy dealing with record snowfall - Read more
Record Montana snowfall for the season - February 10, 2018 - Several reporting stations in central and eastern Montana are reporting historic snowfall totals through the first week in February. Read more
Record snowfall in Japan kills seven - February 8, 2018 - Many motorists forced to spend the night in their vehicles. - Read more
First snowfall ever in parts of Morocco - February 8, 2018 - Up to 282 cm (110 inches) of snow in the Middle Atlas. That's more than 9 feet. - Read more
Chicago - 20 inches of snow by Saturday night possible - February 8, 2018 - "Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times overnight and into Friday morning," the National Weather Service warns. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Read more
Northern France hit by heavy snow - More on the way - February 8, 2018 - On Tuesday night more than 1,500 motorists were stranded on the N118. - Read more
Heavy snowfall in Spain - Temps far below average - February 7, 2018 - - Wintry conditions are still causing widespread problems on Spain's roads and train services. Read more
Nearly a thousand fishing boats trapped in ice in NE China - February 6, 2018 - - Nearly a thousand fishing boats for marine farming are surrounded by sea ice in Jinshitan Fishing Port, northeastern China's Liaoning Province. Read more
Via: https://www.iceagenow.info/ By Robert W. Felix
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
