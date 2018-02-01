Moscow buried in heaviest late January snowfall in 50 years (PHOTOS)

Forecasters say Moscow's snowfall hit a half-century record of 38 centimeters on the last day of January, causing massive flight delays and disruptions of the public transportation system.
But the biggest problem yet is for commuters who chose not to call in sick to defy massive snowbanks on the way to work. Let's hope there is enough fuel in the snow-clearing tractors to deal with what's to come.
NewsOK reports:
According to forecasts snowfalls and blizzard will continue in Moscow through the next several days with temperatures dropping down to -8 during the day and -13 at night.
Comment: Record breaking weather is being documented around the world and, contrary to the mainstream narrative, we're seeing signs of serious cooling:
