They have become the very flag-waving, authority-cheerleading, art-killing oppressive zealots that the counterculture of the 1960s burst free from like a drowning man finally getting his head above water and clawing his way onto the shore.

In the hit 1970s sitcom All in the Family, Rob Reiner played Michael Stivic, whose progressive countercultural 1960s sensibilities made him a perfect foil for his bigoted, conservative father-in-law Archie Bunker's struggles to adapt to a rapidly changing world.Now a celebrated advocate of the Democratic party, Reiner's great artistic achievement in 2017 was. So far his masterpiece of 2018 is a tweet declaring that if you "libel" Russophobic eugenicist James Clapper and CIA torture facilitator -turned- MSNBC pundit John Brennan, you are libeling America.We never set out to become our parents. A counterculture never sets out to become the thing it rebelled against. An actor never sets out to become a twisted mockery of the character he once played. But it happens.Did you hear Jim Carrey has condemned Facebook and severed all ties with it?"Ahh, good!" you may be thinking. "It's about time a high-profile celebrity spoke up about Facebook's oppressive political censorship ! Leave it up to the true artists to stick it to the man when our society needs it most!"It is perfectly understandable that you might think that. Carrey, who played a screenwriter fighting McCarthyism in 2001's The Majestic, is a world-renowned comedian who has been famously pursuing spiritual enlightenment and plunging himself into the task of mastering the art of painting for many years. He's just the sort of person you'd think might bring some light into a deeply endarkened aspect of western consciousness."I'm dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they're still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook," Carrey tweeted I've been thinking about the western attitude toward Muslims a lot lately, and how we're all having the exact wrong debate about it. The modern liberal loves to scream at conservatives for Islamophobia, as though screaming at someone not to be afraid of something has ever been useful. It makes them feel very good about themselves to do this, to scream at the "racists" and "hateful bigots" who fear violence and extremism from Muslim radicals. They will scream at conservatives over this til they're blue in the face..., which necessarily increases fear of Muslims . More importantly, aand a growing body of research indicates thatIt's like that all across the board. The modern liberal will squeeze every last vote out of racial identity politics that they possibly can,. That spark burst out of the oppressive McCarthyite gray world of the 1950s into the cultural revolution of the 1960s with a gasp of relief, and to this day it still has the potential to save us all, but instead it's been strapped down to a steel table and hooked up with wires by the propagandists and manipulators of the US-centralized power establishment.The push toward solving problems by equitable distribution of money and power has been neutered by the fairy tale that you can solve problems with a "Resist" hashtag and a rainbow flag. Rob Reiner has become a weird mutant Archie Bunker, an Archie Bunker who still has all his old, obsolete, establishment-friendly ideologies in place, but knows never to assume someone's gender.Wake up, little spark. I know you're still in there.