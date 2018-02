© Getty



facing jail time

$18,911

John Schneider may beif he doesn't pay up.The "Dukes of Hazzard" star's estranged wife, according to a report from The Blast. The gossip site reports that Schneider owes his ex Elvira Castle $185,000 and she filed documents to ask for the maximum punishment of nearly three months in jail.According to the 57-year-old, he "tried his very best and has used his best efforts to earn a regular, reasonable, steady income" since his ex filed for divorce in 2014.The Blast report says Schneider claimed he has hit hard financial times lately and spent every penny he had to repair his movie studio in Louisiana after it was destroyed in a March 2016 flood.A rep for the actor did not return Fox News' request for comment.Schneider and Castle married in 1993 and have three children together, two of which were Castle's children from a previous marriage.