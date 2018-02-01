The "Dukes of Hazzard" star's estranged wife took the actor to court over unpaid spousal support, according to a report from The Blast.
The gossip site reports that Schneider owes his ex Elvira Castle $185,000 and she filed documents to ask for the maximum punishment of nearly three months in jail.
Schneider reportedly argued in court that he has "been willing, but unable" to pay the $18,911 per month that he is required to pay Castle.
Comment: That's a lot of soy lattes.
According to the 57-year-old, he "tried his very best and has used his best efforts to earn a regular, reasonable, steady income" since his ex filed for divorce in 2014.
The Blast report says Schneider claimed he has hit hard financial times lately and spent every penny he had to repair his movie studio in Louisiana after it was destroyed in a March 2016 flood.
A rep for the actor did not return Fox News' request for comment.
Schneider and Castle married in 1993 and have three children together, two of which were Castle's children from a previous marriage.
Comment: Isn't it a bit strange that someone could be made the debt slave of another human being, and failure to pay could lead to prison? Hmm. Weird.