prerecorded

Petro Poroshenko is living it up whilst his people are suffering in conditions inferior to those of Charles Dickens' Bob Cratchit.For many of us, the ideal Christmas is spent by a warm fireside, under a roof covered by a blanket of snow, surrounded by our closest loved one.But Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko chose to spend the Christmas holiday on vacation by renting an island in the Maldives, where one day's agenda included yoga after breakfast, a massage, some sporty games and snorkeling after brunch.Here is a report that appeared on Russian nightly news pertaining to the glamorous vacation.Aperitifs before lunch were followed by exquisite culinary preparations. Costs were a paltryAltogether, the hryvnia equivalent would be roughly 14 million, as Poroshenko spared no expense for his friends and family.Yet, since he knew that he would be far away when the actual time would arrive.But for most Ukrainians, the holiday was no where near as lavish.Poroshenko is living it up whilst his people must celebrate their Christmas in conditions inferior to those of Charles Dickens' Bob Cratchit. But this is nothing new for them as Petro's actions are common knowledge, even that of his offshore accounts in Panama, where he has amassed the funds that he siphoned from the Ukrainian people.