Closed till spring: Ukrainian universities and 60% of citizens cannot pay for utilities
Fort Russ
Thu, 25 Jan 2018 11:47 UTC
Update January 17: Kiev's major university has done the same, and for the same reason: Kiev University.
Classes are canceled, in particular, in Odessa National University (ONU) named for Mechnikov, Odessa Law Academy, and Academy of Food Technologies.
Teachers at ONU also reported that since January 1, 2018, new standards for lighting in the auditoriums have come into force, which the universities are also unable to fulfill due to lack of funds.
In the regional department of education, 048.ua's inquiry was answered: all universities are autonomous, and their administration decides how to organize the educational process.
In the regional department of education and science, commenting further, they stated that all higher educational institutions are autonomous organizations, and their leadership itself decides how to organize their educational process.
Effective January 1, 2019 Ukraine introduced a penalty for each day of delay in payment after the due date for paying housing and communal services.
Recall that more than 60% of Ukrainians can not pay for utilities. This is evidenced by the survey data of the sociological group "Rating". The absolute majority of respondents - 97% are feeling pinched by the price increase for consumer goods and services this year.
In the winter of 2017, the Ukrainian portal "Podrobnosti" reported that citizens of Ukraine have gone into huge debt, paying the sharply increased bills for heating and other utilities. Many citizens of the country simply stopped paying and requested the recalculation of the corresponding tariffs.
In March of this year, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the leader of the group "Information Resistance" Dmitry Tymchuk, having paid his utility bills, decided that the current communal tariffs in Ukraine are FSB intrigues.
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
