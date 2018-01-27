Quality of life

Vladimir Putin was first elected as Russian President in 2000. Here's how the Russian economy has transformed in the intervening years by numbers.by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).. Russia has the highest GDP per capita among its fellow BRICS countries, with the next-highest, China, having just $16,624. The PPP takes into account the relative cost of living and the inflation rates of countries in order to compare living standards in different nations.Back in 1999, the Russian economy by PPP was worth only $620 billion. So, in the last 18 years,Inflation rates have decreased from 36.5 percent to 2.5 percent by the end of 2017. The total value of assets of the Russian banking system has risen 24-fold to $1.43 trillion. Capitalization of the Russian Stock Market has grown more than 15-fold to $621 billion.When Putin was elected in 2000, Russia had just $12 billion in reserves, accompanied by a public debt, which was almost equal to the country's economic output at 92.1 percent.Things have changed markedly in 18 years, as Russia's public debt has now shrunk to 17.4 percent of GDP and reserves have increased to $356 billion. Low debt and growing reserves helped the country to live through the economic crisis of 2008 and the recession of 2014-2016, caused by a fall in oil prices and Western sanctions.and is the world's third-biggest producer, with the Central Bank purchasing from domestic miners through commercial banks.While the Russian economy remains dominated by oil and gas revenues,In 2016,. Since the early 2000s,Although agriculture still remains far behind the energy sector, it surpassed arms sales and became the country's second-largest export.Russia started exporting grain in 2002, selling a little over seven million tons. In 2017, Russia wanted to sell 45 million tons - an increase of more than 600 percent.