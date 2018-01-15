© Emaze

Justin Raimondo is the editorial director of Antiwar.com, and a senior fellow at the Randolph Bourne Institute. He is a contributing editor at The American Conservative, and writes a monthly column for Chronicles. He is the author of Reclaiming the American Right: The Lost Legacy of the Conservative Movement[Center for Libertarian Studies, 1993; Intercollegiate Studies Institute, 2000], and An Enemy of the State: The Life of Murray N. Rothbard [Prometheus Books, 2000].

For nearly twenty-five years I have been writing in this space about war: that is, the wars we have waged against other countries. I've heard every possible rationalization for these conflicts, from "weapons of mass destruction" to "he's killing his own people" to babies being bayoneted in their incubators and on down the line.Now that I've reached a milestone in my career as a chronicler of this kind of folly, and thought I'd seen it all, I've come upon something entirely new and that totally outdid my experience and expectations:Oh, and you should hear the rationales! They make George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and Richard Perle come off like paragons of honesty and rectitude.President Donald J. Trump is an instrument in their hands, and the independence of the United States has been fatally compromised: the President and his top aides are taking their orders from the Kremlin.Our intelligence agencies are at war with the executive branch of government, and they have been ever since Trump triumphed in the Electoral College and decisively defeated Hillary Clinton. The FBI/CIA/Deep State have been trying mightily to reverse the election results since that moment, to no avail.Not that they haven't had an effect on how the government functions - or fails to do so: the essential defensive role played by the intelligence community in identifying and isolating potential terrorist cells is undoubtedly compromised. Their attention is elsewhere.This didn't just happen overnight. The two antagonists in the Second American Civil War have been evolving into rival armies with antithetical interests since the 1990s.The answer is those counties around the capital city of Washington, D.C., where practically all the nation's wealth is squirreled away. The huge McMansions, the private schools, the expensive autos, the overeducated children, the impressive properties, the elite professionals in every field -While the rest of the nation suffers from the worst drug scourge in many years, crime invades areas (Califonia, Illinois) that had showed some signs of improvement, and peoples' incomes cannot keep up with the cost of living.The puffed-up arrogance and exhibitionistic wealth and behavior of these worthies is something that even a Bourbon would know enough to refrain from flaunting. But our elites are on a suicide mission.For decades, the corporate and ideological tribes that have ruled this country have looted it within an inch of its life. The tremendous wealth created by what used to be the freest economy in the world has been monopolized by a tiny minority of crony capitalists at the top of the pyramid. Hi-tech oligarchs who look like tenth graders and have the mentality of high school hall monitors have seized control of the commanding heights of the culture and turned it into a nightmarish mix of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood and Nineteen Eight-Four. Instead of adapting themselves to the views of the American people, our two political parties have adopted ideologies that have very little to do with the concerns of ordinary citizens.That's just one of the fascinating questions we'll be facing if not answering over the next three years.The world according to the Davos crowd - a world of unearned privilege, ruthless arrogance, endless wars, and self-consciously extravagant wealth - was about to give way to the world of Donald Trump: a world of nations, not of "interests," of sovereign peoples not migratory predators, of wealth earned honestly rather than extorted from hapless passive "consumers."It is the same old eternal conflict, the war of Liberty against Power, the Little Guy against the Oligarchs, the peace party versus the war party - and, yes, God against the Devil Himself.